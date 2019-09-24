RULAAC Wants Police To Address Citizens Concern Over Civil Matters

Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), has called on the Inspector General of Police to restate to Police Officers that the Police is not a Debt Collection or Recovery Agency.

The RULAAC, expressed serious concern over incessant incidences and complaints by citizens against some police officers who dabble into civil matters and in many instances twist clearly civil matters to appear ‘criminal’ just in order for them to justify their exceeding the limit of their duties and powers whereupon they begin to harass and intimidate innocent persons for the purpose of extorting money from them or gaining other selfish financial benefit.

The powers and duties of the police are clearly stated by law. Section 4 of the Police Act empowers the Police to detect and prevent the commission of any crime, apprehend any suspected offender, preserve the Law, protect lives and properties, etc, stated Okechukwu Nwanguma Executive Director of the Organisation.

In the performance of their duties, Nwanguma stressed the Police must ensure that they adhere to various Human Rights Protection Protocols, some of which include mandatorily informing a Suspect of the ground or grounds for an arrest except where the offence was actually committed in the presence of a Police Officer or the Suspect was fleeing the scene of the commission of an offence or escaping prior lawful custody.

The administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 explicitly prohibits police arresting anyone merely for civil matters, he said.

However, the common practice is that, some police officers, contrary to the powers and duties of the police under the law, dabble into land disputes or debt recovery in order to receive some percentage of the recovered debts and to further extort bribe from the ‘accused’ persons in exchange for releasing them on ‘bail’.

In many cases, the police officers intimidate and compel people to sign post-dated cheques of the value of the debts they are accused of owing even when such persons complain that they don’t have sufficient balances in their accounts and the same police officers would then turn round to accuse them of issuing dud cheques.

Citing some instances, Nwanguma said, “One Chijoke Agu informed RULAAC last week that he sold a property (house) to one Shaka Momoh who later said he was no longer interested in the property and asked for a refund of the money he paid for the house.