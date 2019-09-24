CRIME
Troops Arrest Key Terrorists’ Logistics Suppliers
Following the commencement of “Operation Positive Identification” by the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE (OPLD) across the North Eastern part of Nigeria in search of fleeing terrorists, the troops have arrested five key terrorists logistics suppliers and fighters.
Recall that Theater Command Operation Lafiya Dole had launched operation positive Identification to track fleeing terrorists.
In just few hours of the operation, the deputy director, Army Public Relations, Col Ado Isa, announced that five key Boko Haram logistics suppliers and fighters have been arrested.
He however, did not state the names of the arrested terrorists.
He, in an earlier statement, said some of the fleeing criminals are found to be hibernating in some towns and villages of Borno and Yobe States in particular and the North-east region in general.
Theatre Command OPLD therefore enjoined members of the public to always carry valid means of identification such as National Identification Card when moving or passing through Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.
He charged troops to strictly check legitimate means of identification such as National Identification Card, Voters Registration Card, Drivers’ License and International Passports or other valid official identification before allowing such persons passage.
He also charged members of the public to cooperate with the troops by moving along with valid identification cards and present same to the troops in the efforts to rid the North-east zone of criminals fleeing for safety.
