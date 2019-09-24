UNICEF, DFID Tackle 233, 000 Severe Malnourished IDPs In Northeast

The United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the Department For International Development (DFID) of United kingdom has tackled 233,000 cases of severe malnutrition among the internally displaced persons (IDPs) in northeast between October 2018 and May 2019.

According to the Nutrition manager UNICEF, Mr Sanjay Kumar Das, UNICEF which is the implementing partner with DFID as funder has expended $10 million for the treatment of the cases.

Mr Das added that the partners are targeting 87,000 severe cases of Malnutrition among the IDPs for the next three years with a proposed amount of £22 pounds sterlin.

He said the funding will include treatment, sensitization, provision of boreholes and food supplement for the malnourished children.

“Some of the challenges faced in the course of intervention include,in accessibility of some of the areas still occupied by the terrorists , scattered population and flooding in the southern part of Borno which hinder people to come for treatment, ” Das said.

Meanwhile, in most of the IDPs camps visited, Community Management of Accute Malnutrition (CMAM) from UNICEF were administering drugs and food supplement to the severely malnourished children in their clinics.

At the Farm Centre which is a host to IDPs from Magumeri, Bama and Baga, the CMAM provider, Zara Bako said about 323 cases of malnourished children was recorded as of Monday.

Bako however said the major challenge faced among the patients in the camp is some of the mothers who collects the Ready to use Therapatic Food (RUTF) for appetite test on the malnourished children and sell them.

She added that some of the mothers move from clinic to clinic with their malnourished children in a bid to collect the items to sell.

For this reason, she said they adopted to snapping of the patent brought to them to avoid duplication of treatment.

“If not for the RUTF provided by the UNICEF and partner which is administered on the children, the situation would have been worse,” Hajiya Bako said.

A mother to one of the malnourished children, Mariam Goni, an IDP from Bama, said since her child started taking the therapy provided to them, her health situation has improved.