We Are Committed To Strategic Route Expansion – Hathiramani

The managing director / chief executive officer of Dana Air, Jacky Hathiramani, has said that the airline was committed to its strategic route expansion and fleet renewal plan.

Hathiramani added that the carrier also desires to continue to provide unmatched on-time performance, world-class in-flight services and seamless air travel to its teeming guests.

In an official statement issued recently, the Dana Air boss said, “Earlier in the year, we noticed that there were fewer aircraft in the country and less capacity to meet the demand at the time, so we decided to assure our guests that we will acquire some Boeing 737 aircraft to ensure that they travel at ease without having to worry if they will get flights to certain destinations even at peak periods.”

Hathiramani further stated that the arrival of the first Boeing 737 aircraft delivered to Dana Air on Friday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) was part of its promise to its guests earlier in the year that the airline would acquire some Boeing 737 aircraft to increase its capacity and meet the ever increasing demands of its guests

“The arrival of the first of our recently acquired 737 aircraft is a firm confirmation of our resilience, operational efficiency, deep passion, and our commitment to continue flying safe.

“It also underscores our mission to earn the loyalty and respect of our customers by consistently demonstrating our commitment to service, and providing affordable regional air transport services that focus on innovation, quality and service excellence.

“With our fleet size likely to hit nine soon, we are ready to give more 737 rated Nigerian pilots and engineers the opportunity to be gainfully employed. We would also deploy this B737 to strengthen our existing route network while new routes will be announced soon in line with our careful and methodical route and fleet expansion project,” the airline boss stated.

Having flown over 4.5 million passengers in the last 11 years of its operations, Dana Air one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Owerri.

The airline is reputed for its unrivaled on-time performance, world-class customer/ in-flight service and innovative online products and services