Woman In Court For Beating Mother-in-law Into Coma
A 30-year-old woman, Adenike Olowookere, on Tuesday in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating her mother-in-law into coma.
Olowookere, whose address was not provided, is charged with attempted murder.
The prosecutor, Insp. Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the Court that, the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 9 at Ado-Ekiti.
Olasunkanmi said that the defendant attacked 63-year-old mother-in-law, Mrs Comfort Olowookere.
He said that the victim was still in coma.
Olasunkanmi said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 320 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2012.
He urged the Court to remand the defendant in prison pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions.
The plea of the defendant was not taken.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, remanded the defendant and adjourned the case until Oct. 17 for mention. (NAN)
