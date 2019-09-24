Zulum Launches Borno Job Portal For 2 Million Applicants

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum on has launched “Borno Jobs portal” with capacity to accommodate profiles of two million jobs’ seekers from across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Created by newly established ministry of science, technology and innovation under its commissioner, Dr Babagana Mustapha, the portal aims to generate a database that will contain educational and professional expertise of all categories of citizens for the purpose of identifying potentials for employment at the federal, state, local government and private sector levels as well as create opportunities for capacity development and entrepreneurship.

Launching the portal yesterday at the council chambers of the government house in Maiduguri, Governor Zulum said the portal is aimed to address youths unemployment contained in one of ten points pacts upon which he based his pre-election campaign.

The Governor noted that database generated is to be used in not only creating jobs for applicants within the state but also, for a committee he has since established, to identify job opportunities at the federal and private sectors for Borno citizens who have education and skills required to fill available vacancies.

The Governor directed the ministry of science, technology and innovation to work with ministries of education, higher education, information and the government house press unit towards the creation of public Internet access centres and e-libraries across the 27 local government areas ‎to increase access for jobs seekers and enhance reading culture of students.

Dr Babagana Mustapha , the Commissioner of Science and Technology told the Governor that aside the issue of jobs, database to be generated, will be used for government’s planning purposes and for sharing with vocational skills centres being built in different parts of the state so that they can engage those with particular skills required for their activities.

” The portal which is to be accessed via jobbank.bornostate.gov.ng‎ allows applicants to upload their current certificates and enter their skills while there is room to update their information in future, including emails and phone numbers,” Dr Mustapha said.

The commissioner said the applicants are to create their own user names and passwords which make them in full control of their accounts, while the ministry will‎ guarantee the privacy of all accounts.

He added that the ministry will at various time contact applicants found to have requirements for jobs opportunities and for vocational training.