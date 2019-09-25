NEWS
2nd Niger Bridge: Host Communities, Julius Berger Workers On War Path
Host communities of the Second Niger Bridge, a project located between Onitsha in Anambra State and Delta State yesterday staged a protest against what they alleged was a failure of the company to keep to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) agreement with them. The workers of Julius Berger also joined in the protest over what they described as the insensitivity of the management towards their welfare.
The host communities from Anambra State including Onitsha, Obosi, Okpoko, Harbour, Odoekpe, and the others from Delta State that include Oko Amakom, Asaba, Idoko Madu, Power Line, and Okwe, shut down activities at the construction site and warned that Julius Berger is no longer welcome in their communities unless the company meet their demands. Displaying placards with inscriptions such as “Wieser must go; he is arrogant”,
“The Project Director is a racist, “Project Director does not respect the host communities,” “Host communities are not beggars” among others. The Community liaison officer, Mr. Peter Okafor, told newsmen that the 10 host communities, wanted the project director to leave Onitsha and “should be replaced by somebody who is approachable and can handle the communities with respect.” According to him;
“Julius Berger and their Project Director, Mr. Wieser, have been maltreating the communities; they use the Project Director to deny the communities their rights, the man is unapproachable, and lacks respect for the host communities and does not respect the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, the communities have with them.
