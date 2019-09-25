ENTERTAINMENT
Billionaire Okunbo Bags Global Peace Award In Geneva
For pursuing global peace and entrenching unity in Africa and the world, Nigerian astute billionaire business mogul and philanthropist, Capt. (Dr) Idahosa Okunbo was honoured in a faraway Geneva, with the prestigious Global Peace by the Chairman of the order of Lafayette H.E Robert Blum. The award was conferred on the respected business guru on the United Nation day for Global Peace at a colourful ceremony which had in attendance international diplomats and business associates.
Okunbo, who is the Chairman of Ocean Marine Security Limited, a reputable offshore asset protection company, OMS, also recorded a another business milestone last week with the signing of $876m financing and Technical Services Agreement, (FTSA) deal his company, CMES-OMS Petroleum Development Company Ltd (CDPC) and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Ltd. The Lafayette award bestowed on Capt Hosa, popularly called ‘Cappy’ by his admirers is a patriotic, hereditary, nonpartisan, and fraternal organization established in New York City in 1958 by Colonel Hamilton Fish III (1888-1991), a former Congressman from New York and decorated veteran of the First World War.
Meanwhile, the Otaifoh of Uromi land, chief Owen Chamberlain Obaseki JP, described the award on Capt Hosa as a result sheer hard work and uncommon niche he has continue to carve for himself. “As you continue to soar, the sky cannot be your limit. Your constant sojourn clearly depicts you as the owner of your own sphere in every solar year; like an existentialist you have chosen your own destiny and have written your own story in which you feature as the hero. Indeed, you have no limit.”
MOST READ
Edojobs Set To Train 150 On Production Of Natural Skincare Products
World Bank, Governors’ Forum Hail Ekiti Over Development
Patronise Renovated Healthcare Center, Bagudu Tasks Community
Flooding: Edo Govt Desilts Drains, Reactivates Re-Injection Ponds
Ihedioha, FIDA Partner To End Violence Against Women In Imo
I’m Impressed With Facilities At NITT Zaria, Says Amaechi
Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
The Truth About The So-Called Xenophobia In South Africa
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senators Divided Over Border Closure
- CRIME24 hours ago
Mobile Money Agent In Police Net For Raping Colleague To Death In Ogun
- NEWS12 hours ago
Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike
- METRO7 hours ago
Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
I’m Ready To Waive Immunity And Clear My Name – Osinbajo
- CRIME24 hours ago
Man 41, Arrested For Raping 15-year-old Girl
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG Targets N7.72trn Revenue To Fund N9.12trn 2020 Budget