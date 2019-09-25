WORLD
Boat Sinks, Killing 10 Wedding Party Guests
The number of deaths from Tuesday’s boat capsize in Bangladesh’s North-East Sunamganj district has risen to 10 on Wednesday, local police said.
The boat capsized in the wetland, known as Kaliakutha haor in Sunamganj district, some 296 km North-East of its capital Dhaka, on Tuesday about 7:00 p.m. local time.
It carried on board dozens of wedding party guests and overturned under inclement weather.
Police Station Officer in charge of Sunamganj’s district, Nazrul Islam, told newsmen that another six missing bodies were recovered on Wednesday bringing the number of death toll to 10 as against four on Tuesday.
“Rescuers recovered the missing bodies on Wednesday morning from nearby areas where the boat capsized.
Locals retrieved bodies of four children on Tuesday night, Islam said.
Earlier, he noted that there were 20 people on the boat when the disaster occurred and many survived by swimming to the shore.
Ferry and boat disasters are common in Bangladesh.
Boat and ferry are still a key means of transport in the country, and most of them are often overcrowded. (NAN)
MOST READ
Edojobs Set To Train 150 On Production Of Natural Skincare Products
World Bank, Governors’ Forum Hail Ekiti Over Development
Patronise Renovated Healthcare Center, Bagudu Tasks Community
Flooding: Edo Govt Desilts Drains, Reactivates Re-Injection Ponds
Ihedioha, FIDA Partner To End Violence Against Women In Imo
I’m Impressed With Facilities At NITT Zaria, Says Amaechi
Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS14 hours ago
The Truth About The So-Called Xenophobia In South Africa
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senators Divided Over Border Closure
-
CRIME24 hours ago
Mobile Money Agent In Police Net For Raping Colleague To Death In Ogun
-
NEWS12 hours ago
Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike
-
METRO7 hours ago
Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
I’m Ready To Waive Immunity And Clear My Name – Osinbajo
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Targets N7.72trn Revenue To Fund N9.12trn 2020 Budget
-
AFRICA22 hours ago
Dokubo, Kagame, Others Bag Africa Sustainable Development Award