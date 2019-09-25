WORLD
Death Toll In Pakistan Quake Rises To 32
The number of people killed in an earthquake in north-eastern Pakistan has risen to 32, officials said on Wednesday, as rescuers scrambled to reach victims in heavy rain.
The strong earthquake hit parts of Pakistan, including parts of Kashmir under its control, on Tuesday afternoon, killing and wounding dozens and damaging houses, shops and roads.
At least, a dozen people died of their wounds overnight in the worse-hit district of Mirpur in Pakistani Kashmir, bringing the death toll to 30 in that region alone, local Police Chief, Sardar Gulfraz Khan, said.
At least two others, including a child, were killed in two different cities in the eastern province of Punjab, local rescue official, Jam Sajjad, said.
More than 450 injured people are being treated at hospitals in Mirpur, Saeedur Rehman, a rescue official in the district said.
Nearly 150 of them are in critical condition, he added, fearing the death toll could increase.
Another two dozen people were wounded in the Pakistani city of Jehlum, where the epicentre was, Sajjad said.
Pakistan’s meteorological department put the magnitude of the quake at 5.8, while the U.S. Geological Survey said it was 5.2.
Pakistan began rescue efforts and mobilised the aviation and engineering wings of the military on Tuesday but their operations were being hampered by heavy rain on Wednesday, Police Officer Khan said.
“We believe some people may still be trapped but we can’t reach them because roads are damaged and rain is heavy,’’ Rehman said.
The metrological department in Islamabad had predicted torrential rains in the region for the next four days. (NAN)
MOST READ
Edojobs Set To Train 150 On Production Of Natural Skincare Products
World Bank, Governors’ Forum Hail Ekiti Over Development
Patronise Renovated Healthcare Center, Bagudu Tasks Community
Flooding: Edo Govt Desilts Drains, Reactivates Re-Injection Ponds
Ihedioha, FIDA Partner To End Violence Against Women In Imo
I’m Impressed With Facilities At NITT Zaria, Says Amaechi
Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
The Truth About The So-Called Xenophobia In South Africa
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senators Divided Over Border Closure
- CRIME24 hours ago
Mobile Money Agent In Police Net For Raping Colleague To Death In Ogun
- NEWS12 hours ago
Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike
- METRO7 hours ago
Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
I’m Ready To Waive Immunity And Clear My Name – Osinbajo
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Targets N7.72trn Revenue To Fund N9.12trn 2020 Budget
- AFRICA22 hours ago
Dokubo, Kagame, Others Bag Africa Sustainable Development Award