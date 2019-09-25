Dokubo, Kagame, Others Bag Africa Sustainable Development Award

The Special Adviser to the President on the Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Program, Professor Charles Dokubo has been named as one of the recipients of the 2019 edition of the Africa Sustainable Development Award (ASDA), Peace Building Category.

In a letter addressed to him, the Chairman of the screening Committee for the Award and Executive Director, Northern Ghana Aid, Mr. Mustapha Sanah, stated that the award is dedicated to recognizing and rewarding the efforts of distinguished Africans who have made unique contributions to development in their countries.

According to him, the committee received several nominations across the continent from different sectors but later narrowed down to him as a result of his efforts through the amnesty program which has sustained peace in the Niger Delta region. “We are pleased that you have been able to sustain the successful implementation of the re-integration aspect of the program which has seen many ex-agitators to transit to start earning their own money rather than depending on stipends which is said to have saved the Nigerian government millions of naira”

It will be recalled that the amnesty program has successfully complemented efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration through various intervention program put in place to address unemployment across the country.

It was reported that the amnesty program has secured several jobs for beneficiaries of the program across oil serving firms, aviation sector, hospitality management and underwater welding. Under the leadership of Dokubo, about 23 technology incubation centres will be established for cluster manufacturing by Agro Trained beneficiaries’ program under the Train the Trainers Initiative.

The amnesty program has directly contributed to boosting the economy of the country through increased oil production and minimal disruption in supply of crude oil to refineries across the country. Other nominees include His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, Former President of Botswana and Mo Ibrahim Laureate, Mr. Festus Mogae, Dr. Afari-Djan former Chairman of Ghana Electoral Commission, Madam Mary Chinery Hesse, Chancellor of University of Ghana and others.

Northern Ghana Aid is a development organisation working across the continent to build peace across the continent. An investiture will be held on Tuesday 29th of October in Accra, Ghana.