Fashion Is An Expression- Vivian

Vivian Zadok is the creative director of VZCREATIONS, coordinator of Fashion Rebirth and the representative of World Fashion Week in Nigeria. In this interview with Stellamaries Amuwa, she maintains that her brand will improve all stages of garment life cycle and more.

What do you mean by fashion rebirth?

Fashion Rebirth is a social impact movement created primarily to encourage upcoming fashion designers and to sensitize fashion buyers especially boutiques to patronize local brands and manufacturers. It is our dream to infiltrate our boutiques with made in Nigerian clothes and to encourage our emerging designers to improve all stages of garment life cycle to use, reuse, repair, remake and recycle the product and its components.

.

Our goal is to increase the value of local production and products, to prolong the life cycle of materials, to increase the value of timeless garments and to reduce the amount of waste and harm to the environment. The movement aims to instill professionalism to our industry in terms of time management, customer care services and to expound the philosophy of the dignity of labour in order to disabuse the misconception of the past of treating labour as something degrading and utterly dignifying.

It is our belief that if the vision of FASHION REBIRTH is properly executed, it will boost the growth of the economy. It is no news that the Nigerian economy as of today is still import dependent at least with regards to consumables. We hope to encourage the revival of our textile industry; the ripple effect is that fashion designers will be able to mass produce their designs at a cheaper cost. In the long term, this movement will spark off a chain reaction that will impact the development of other sectors interwoven with fashion designing and also create multiple job opportunities for the teeming youths of the nation.

What inspired you to go into fashion industry?

My mother was a seamstress, but I was inspired by my children, I started sewing when I had them. It turned into a business when people started asking where I got their clothes from. Where do you see your business in few years’ time? I hope to have a one stop shop for all fashion enthusiasts, a fashion academy, modeling academy/agency and a garment production factory that can house many tailors, illustrators, pattern makers, cutters that can mass produce for other designers or clothe liners.

The aim is to infiltrate our boutiques with homemade attires and provide a stable source of income for the struggling designers. What have been the challenges so far? Challenges abound but they spur us to work harder and think out of the box. One of our biggest challenges is funding followed by epileptic power supply.

Where do you source for raw materials?

I get all my fabrics from the market here in Abuja and create my own fabrics from leftover pieces of fabrics I’ve used. As an eco-friendly brand we don’t encourage waste. What is your fondest childhood memory? My fondest childhood memory is the time I learned crocheting and hand knitting, I buried myself in it out of excitement. I still crochet, it’s so therapeutic in relieving stress.

What makes you happy?

A combination of so many things; my kids are my world, my work, I love what I do and lastly I like to place a smile someone’s face, its fulfilling.

Who is your role model?

I have so many role models but my mother trumps them all.

What does fashion and style mean to you?

Fashion is an expression; a means of communication that speaks volumes and tells a story about the person wearing it. It serves as a first introduction, make known identity and reveals what group an individual belongs to; a security agent, a nurse, a clergy man, a businessman, a skater etc.

Fashion gives liberty to try many roles in life and express self by celebrating the diversity and variety of the world we live in. Fashion is about change which is necessary to keep life interesting, it is diverse and eclectic, a blend of creativity, style and originality.

What is the secret of your success in fashion industry?

I don’t compete with anyone, I only compete with myself and I try to be better than what I was yesterday. Those you called competitors are potential collaborators. I strongly believe that we are stronger together and there’s much more we can do together if we stop seeing each other as competition. I compete only against myself. Vzcreations is an eco-friendly brand which seeks to address the adverse effects of garments on the environment, the ethical treatment, pay and occupational health standards of garment workers.

Our brand seeks to improve all stages of garment life cycle to use, reuse, repair, remake and recycle the product and its components. Our goal is to increase the value of our production and products, to prolong the life cycle of materials, to increase the value of timeless garments and to reduce the amount of waste and harm to the environment.

Our designs are trendy and classic, we are known for attention to details and standout appeal. Do you think Northern women are where they ought to be today? We are not where we ought to be but we are not where we used to be. Times are changing and so are our women.

Tell us a little about yourself

I am from Numan, Adamawa state. I am a fashion designer, fashion design instructor and a fashion shows coordinator.