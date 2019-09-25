FG Targets N540bn Annually From 7 Deepwater Fields

The federal government is targeting about $1.5 billion (N541billion) yearly earnings from the country’s seven unexplored deepwater oil and gas fields as it moves to explore new frontiers in that area.

Nigeria currently loses the above figure from the deepwater fields which Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) are still pending.

About 870,000 barrels of oil are stranded in the fields due to the dearth of fiscal incentives, which largely accounts for investors’ apathy in the sub-sector.

The deepwater oil fields are Bonga South West and Aparo, which hold about 225,000 barrels per day (bpd); Bonga North, 100,000 bpd; Bosi field, with about 140,000 bpd, and Bosi Satellite field phase 2, with 80,000 bpd. Others are Uge holding about 110,000 bpd, Zabazaba-Etan 120,000 bpd and Nsiko field with 100,000 bpd.

But the tide may soon change for the better following presentations at the commencement of a two-day “Next Level Strategic Retreat” organised by the minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, for directors of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and heads of agencies under his purview.

At the retreat, the minister listed his priority areas as the implementation of the reduction of federal government’s equity in Joint Venture (JV) participation to 40 per cen; curbing petroleum products cross border leakages; completion of gas flare commercialization; Increasing crude oil production to three million barrels per day, and effecting reduction in cost of crude oil production by at least five per cent.

The minister also listed aggressive promotion of the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), promotion of inland basin exploration activities, promotion of deep offshore exploration activities, and collaboration with private sector to aggressively increase domestic refining capacity as his key agenda.

The president of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Ajibola Oyebamiji, told LEADERSHIP that deepwater exploration and production represent some of the industry’s most complex challenges and require three times upfront capital investments compared to onshore operations, and requires long-term commitments but brings the greatest potential rewards.

Oyebamiji stated that the energy landscape of Nigeria remains uncertain with low oil price, increasing divestment in the oil and gas industry, unresolved host community issues and poor regulatory framework which have resulted in a decline in investment, heightening energy insecurity and the eventual slide in the sector’s operational activities.

He said that a cursory analysis of the energy conditions in Nigeria revealed that the country has not optimised its huge energy potential.

Mr. Seye Fadahunsi, co-founder Pillar Oil Limited and EMR Limited, said that the government underfunding of crude oil production had been identified as one fundamental challenges in the upstream sector while the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had consistently not been able to meet its funding obligations to the Joint Venture (JV) operations.

Fadahunsi said that the government’s desire to increase oil production is challenged following its inability to explore the remaining six sedimentary basins. He said concentration had been on Niger Delta basin while government’s adventures in the Chad Basin where 21 wells have so far been drilled showed no significant discoveries.

The experts insisted that the energy sector investments require huge capital, a long-term investment horizon and an advanced technology and to woo investors into the sector, the economic, political and social environment must be made attractive.

They asserted that the provision of an appropriate pricing framework that would enable investors recoup their investment and generate funds for new investments and expansion would serve as further incentives. This requires the total deregulation of the energy sector and government’s involvement in the sector restricted to regulatory and oversight functions.

On his part, Mr. Tosan Omotsola, principal and executive director, Koptepia Capital (Canada/Nigeria), stressed the need for a policy to clearly define the extent of support and incentives that the government would provide to developers of energy infrastructure, particularly gas-to-power infrastructure.

He said that the recent shift in the production structure of the United States (US), particularly with reference to Shale oil, makes it critical for Nigeria to explore new markets in the non-OECD countries and ensure efficient funding of the national budget as the oil sector accounts for over 85 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings.

“Another issue that calls for urgent attention of the government is the gas sub-sector, as Nigeria, being a gas province needs to harness gas resources to emerge as a major world supplier. This will change the country’s focus from only crude oil to enhance its foreign exchange earning capacity while reducing gas flaring,” Omotsola said.