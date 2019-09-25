Insurgency: Reps Seek Creation Of Special Security Fund

Concerned by the rising rate of insecurity in the country, the House of Representatives yesterday called on the federal government to create a special security fund for security agencies outside of the national budget.

The House also resolved to beam it’s search light on activities of Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating in the country, at the same re-introduce the bill seeking to establish and monitor NGOs by an established commission of government.

The lawmakers adopted of a motion of urgent national importance on the need for Special Intervention in the security situation in Nigeria, sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno.

In his lead debate, Monguno noted that Nigeria, in recent times has witnessed unprecedented level of insecurity, which, according to him, made national security a major issue for the government.

He said the efforts of President Muhamadu Buhari towards curtailing insecurity in Nigeria as well as other measures aimed at deterring or disturbing potential attacks.

The lawmaker also explained that he was aware of the interaction between the leadership of the House and security chiefs on the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria, appreciating the efforts of the security agencies in curbing the menace of insecurity despite the challenges they face.

“Cognisant of the need for new strategies and expedited action to ensure that insecurity in Nigeria is reduced to the barest minimum”, he stated.

Consequently, the House also resolved that its leadership should interface with parliaments of other countries especially the United States of America (USA) Congress with a view to overcoming all regulations that bar Nigeria’s security agencies from purchasing arms and ammunition from those countries and the US.

Following an amendment, it equally resolved to investigate activities of all NGOs operating in the country and if possible reintroduce the NGO regulatory bill, which was sponsored by late former deputy House leader, Hon. Buba Jibril in the 8th Assembly.

Elumelu reasoned that “what we are discussing now has been captured in section 83. So, we should not over flog this matter. What we need to do is to inform the presidency that the security agencies need to be properly funded.

“I think that it is high time we investigated the NGOs operating in Nigeria, and they should be registered and we should know where they get their funding. Also, we should resolve to visit our brothers in other Parliaments; we complained to the executive”.

In his reaction, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said; “we will in due course, have an executive session about the security meeting we had yesterday. Last time, late Hon Buba Jibril tried to sponsor the NGO’s regulatory bill, there was a public outcry. But after the revelation from the security chiefs yesterday, there is need to revisit that proposed legislation. We will also be meeting with some of the NGOs, because one rotten egg can spoil one basket of eggs.”

While shedding light on the motion, Gbajabiamila added: “As you’re all aware, the leadership met with the security chiefs for upward of five hours yesterday, this motion by Hon Monguno is a part of the fallout from that meeting. More will be coming and this motion is part of the ways to help them to do their job.”

Similarly, Hon. Ahmadu Usman Jaha lamented that Boko Haram was still controlling some parts of the state. he said, although “Boko Haram constitute less than five percent of the nation’s population”, and wondered why it was becoming difficult to tame the insurgency.

On his part, the deputy speaker, Ahmed Idris said the meeting of House leadership with the security chiefs was very useful.

“We also share the pains of what is going on, but we have all resolved to do the right thing to get things right. You will be surprised that some NGOs have taken up hotels in Borno and paid upfront for many years ahead. Some people are deliberately frustrating the efforts of the government,” he stated.

Deputy minority leader, Hon Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu), in his contribution said; “It is the duty of parliament by section 8(8) to appropriate funds. I can also understand the passion of my colleague from Chibok because the place has really gone through a lot”.