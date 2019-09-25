WORLD
Johnson To Face Lawmakers’ Wrath As British Parliament Resumes
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to face a hostile reception and more calls to resign on Wednesday as parliament resumes following a ruling by Britain’s top court that he had suspended it unlawfully.
Johnson ignored immediate calls to resign following the Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday, saying he “strongly disagrees with this judgment.”
Johnson had said he wanted to suspend parliament until Oct. 14 to clear the way for a new government work programme in a new session of parliament.
Opponents accused him of seeking to limit scrutiny of his plans for Britain to leave the European Union (EU), with or without a deal, on Oct. 31.
The court ruled that Johnson’s advice to Queen Elizabeth II to prorogue, or suspend, parliament “was unlawful, void and has no effect.”
“This was not a normal prorogation. It prevented parliament from carrying out its normal role,” it said.
In a speech in New York on Monday, Johnson said the court ruling would not deter him “from getting on and delivering on the will of the people to come out of the EU on Oct. 31.”
Some analysts have speculated that Johnson could make a third call for a snap election on Wednesday, after parliament twice voted down his motions amid fears that he could choose an election date that minimizes parliamentary time before Oct. 31. (NAN)
MOST READ
Edojobs Set To Train 150 On Production Of Natural Skincare Products
World Bank, Governors’ Forum Hail Ekiti Over Development
Patronise Renovated Healthcare Center, Bagudu Tasks Community
Flooding: Edo Govt Desilts Drains, Reactivates Re-Injection Ponds
Ihedioha, FIDA Partner To End Violence Against Women In Imo
I’m Impressed With Facilities At NITT Zaria, Says Amaechi
Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
The Truth About The So-Called Xenophobia In South Africa
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senators Divided Over Border Closure
- CRIME24 hours ago
Mobile Money Agent In Police Net For Raping Colleague To Death In Ogun
- NEWS12 hours ago
Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike
- METRO7 hours ago
Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
I’m Ready To Waive Immunity And Clear My Name – Osinbajo
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Targets N7.72trn Revenue To Fund N9.12trn 2020 Budget
- AFRICA22 hours ago
Dokubo, Kagame, Others Bag Africa Sustainable Development Award