NAICOM Clears 26 Insurance Firms To Commence Recapitalization Plans

26 insurance companies have been granted “No Objection” to proceed with their recapitalization plans after meeting the necessary requirement in their work plan to the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). The Commission announced the approval yesterday after it concluded review of the submissions.

In a statement that was issued by its head, Commissioner for Insurance’ Directorate, Rasaaq Salami, the insurance watchdog said the approval was in keeping with the recapitalization roadmap. Salami said NAICOM has communicated individual companies on their positions. The Commission said it received plans of 47 insurers and two reinsurers.

The statement added that the plans of 17 companies were corrected and have been advised to resubmit their new plans using paid-up capital and not shareholders fund.

Similarly, four companies do not have the requisite 2018 financial statements and are thus, advised to review their plans of using IPO, while one company is said no to have litigation issues and has been advised to resolve them as soon as possible to enable its progress.

Their names of the affected companies were not given.

According to Salami, one company’s submission was noted to have met the necessary requirements, adding that the review of submissions from two companies is ongoing while,

Tree companies are yet to submit their recapitalization plans.

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) is resolved to adhere to the recapitalization roadmap towards achieving its desired objectives in the best interest of all stakeholders.

Recall NAICOM had issued a circular issued on May 20, 2019, increasing the paid up share capital of Insurers and reinsurers in Nigeria and. Subsequently, a directive was given to companies to submit their recapitalization plans by August 20, 2019.