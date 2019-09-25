PIPER Foundation Empowers Women In Bajju Community

PIPER Foundation has empowered women in Bajju community of Kaduna State to mark the birthday of her President, Amb. Rachel Bakam aka Rachel the PIPER who doubles as an actress and TV Presenter. Speaking during the programme, the founder of the foundation, Bakam called on young ladies who are interested in the media and other empowerment programmes to take advantage of the offer. She said,

“I wanted to keep the promise I made to the Bajju Chieftain, the noble and Kind King of the Bajju at an event organised by Queen Margaret to empower young women in the rural community. “The Foundation offered seed capital to all the ladies and I mentored and spoke to the young girls on how to build a career as Television Producers and Presenters.

“From the house, the ladies were transported to Africa Independent Television for a tour of the facility and to have a feel of how the media facility works. The girls were all elated and blessed at the end of the day,” she added. LEADERSHIP recalls that in a recent interview, Rachel said that it better to give than to receive.

Also Dr. Nelson Oniyama commended Ambassador Rachel Bakam for her humanitarian support to women in the community adding that Rachel has a golden heart. She hosted over 10 ladies which include the 2 representatives, Chief Anthony Didam, Waziri of Bajjuland and Chief Joseph Turaki Tsyun of Bajjuland, also the members of the Bajju Traditional Council sent by the King , HRH Nuhu Bature Achi the Agwam Bajju 1 who represented him at the auspicious event