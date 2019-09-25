NEWS
PMB Supporters Dwarf Sowore’s Protesters In New York
Attempts by a handful of supporters of Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the last general elections to stage a #RevolutionNow styled protest in New York against the elected government of President Muhammadu Buhari was dwarfed by supporters of the administration, yesterday.
Supporters of the Buhari-led government under the aegis of Alliance of Nigerians in America (ANM) dismissed claims by the supporters of the embattled AAC presidential candidate.
Olajide Okuneye, one of the main organizers of the group, who gathered at the Nigerian house to counter protests by supporters of Sowore, who was earlier granted bail for treason by a Nigerian court yesterday, said Nigeria was not isolated from problems
happening across the globe but that the president has shown leadership and capacity to tackle them. “Buhari knows what he is doing. He is the best man for the job.
Nigerians should be more patient because the problems of Nigeria cannot be solved in a twinkle of an eye, we must follow due process in tackling them.
“Before now we cannot boost of feeding ourselves but the borders in Nigeria have been closed for more than a month and we have not heard that the nation has collapsed’’.
MOST READ
Edojobs Set To Train 150 On Production Of Natural Skincare Products
World Bank, Governors’ Forum Hail Ekiti Over Development
Patronise Renovated Healthcare Center, Bagudu Tasks Community
Flooding: Edo Govt Desilts Drains, Reactivates Re-Injection Ponds
Ihedioha, FIDA Partner To End Violence Against Women In Imo
I’m Impressed With Facilities At NITT Zaria, Says Amaechi
Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
The Truth About The So-Called Xenophobia In South Africa
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senators Divided Over Border Closure
- CRIME24 hours ago
Mobile Money Agent In Police Net For Raping Colleague To Death In Ogun
- NEWS12 hours ago
Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike
- METRO7 hours ago
Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
I’m Ready To Waive Immunity And Clear My Name – Osinbajo
- CRIME24 hours ago
Man 41, Arrested For Raping 15-year-old Girl
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
FG Targets N7.72trn Revenue To Fund N9.12trn 2020 Budget