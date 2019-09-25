WORLD
Saudi Attack Leaves Region On ‘Brink Of The Abyss’, Says Macron
The Sept. 14 attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities has “changed the game” in the Gulf region, French President Emmanuel Macron tells the UN General Assembly in New York.
“After this, the risk today is of a conflagration arising from a miscalculation or a disproportional response,” Macron warns.
“Peace is at the mercy of an incident degenerating, and the consequences for the whole region and beyond would be too grave for us to be satisfied with living like this, on the brink of the abyss.”
“More than ever, I strongly believe, it is time for negotiations to resume between the United States of America, Iran, the signatories of the JCPOA [nuclear agreement], and the regional powers who are the most closely concerned by its security and stability,” Macron argues.
Talks should aim at ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, ending the Yemen conflict and developing “a regional security plan integrating the other conflicts in the region and the security of maritime traffic,” as well as, “finally,” the lifting of sanctions against Iran, Macron says. (NAN)
MOST READ
Edojobs Set To Train 150 On Production Of Natural Skincare Products
World Bank, Governors’ Forum Hail Ekiti Over Development
Patronise Renovated Healthcare Center, Bagudu Tasks Community
Flooding: Edo Govt Desilts Drains, Reactivates Re-Injection Ponds
Ihedioha, FIDA Partner To End Violence Against Women In Imo
I’m Impressed With Facilities At NITT Zaria, Says Amaechi
Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations
MOST POPULAR
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
The Truth About The So-Called Xenophobia In South Africa
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Senators Divided Over Border Closure
- CRIME24 hours ago
Mobile Money Agent In Police Net For Raping Colleague To Death In Ogun
- NEWS12 hours ago
Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike
- METRO7 hours ago
Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
I’m Ready To Waive Immunity And Clear My Name – Osinbajo
- CRIME24 hours ago
Man 41, Arrested For Raping 15-year-old Girl
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Targets N7.72trn Revenue To Fund N9.12trn 2020 Budget