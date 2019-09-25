SystemSpecs To Banks: Apply Analytics To Your Data

Nigerian banks have been urged to monetize the huge customers’ data at their disposal by analysing their data and providing the customers with financial advice, with a focus on making more money for the banks.

“Data has to be monetized. For me, it’s about how the banks get value from data. Banks need to look at data and analytics. The banks are the ones that can find it and push it if you know what you need to do about it. The banks should take the steps to move forward by digitalizing and analysing their data,” SystemSpecs’ Demola Igbalajobi said as one of the panelists at the 12th Annual Banking & Finance conference in Abuja, adding that there is the need to monetize data with the consent of the data owner at all times.

He said a bank that wants to make money easily should mine its customers’ data. “You have the network to start up a separate business. Apply analytics to your data. The fact is, for banks to innovate, to move forward, they really need to look at their data. It is money sitting on their database that they are not doing anything about.”

He called on the banks to partner with SystemSpecs to maximize the opportunities before them. “At SystemSpecs, we see banks as partners. Secondary, we will encourage and plead with banks to ride on, partner with and make the best of solutions that Fintech have already built. We are looking for partnership with banks because the banks are extremely important.

Chairman of the forum, Mr. Austin Okere said there is a $2 trillion financing gap that banks need to fill, adding that the banks across the world do not seem to know how to lend to SMEs. “There is need for collaboration among the banks to nip cyber security in the bud. Banks have to be proactive,” he stated..

The discussants at the panel tagged: ‘Driving Digital and Innovation’ also said Nigeria’s multiple identification number need to be collapsed into one to build a national data for the country, a thing they say is essential for the economy.

Rogerio Mascarenhas in his presentation said the current financial intermediation system remains highly complex and generates over $5 trillion of revenues. Banks perfume most of the activities in the industry today. Profit remains elusive leading to depressed valuation. “Today, we at a tipping point for traditional banking,” he acknowledged.

Highlighting some of the technological transformation across most sectors of the global economy, he said banks need to transform their DNA to be prepared for the future.

“We see the future as moving from data to insight. The banks have no choice to move with the changing digital world. Consumers and technology changes are leading to a world where Barriers blur between industries – a global village where value and brand awareness is highly influenced by peers and is highly volatile,” Mascarenhas added.