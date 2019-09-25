NEWS
US Delegation, Edo Govt, Businesses Parley, To Boost Trade Relations, Export Earnings
Following business reforms by Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, aimed at attracting more investors to the state, officials of the United States of America are visiting the state to interact with government officials and business owners on opportunities to improve trade relations and boost export earnings.
Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Investment Promotion and Head of Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO), Mr. Kelvin Uwaibi, said the US team is being led on the visit by the Consul General, Claire Pierangelo of the US Consulate in Nigeria.
He noted that the US delegation is expected to meet with Governor Godwin Obaseki and the state’s Economic Management Team led by the Special Adviser to the Governor and Chairman, Economic Transformation Team, Mr. Daniel Ikuenobe, noting that the deliberations will focus on trade relations and collaboration with government on economic growth.
“On the 26th of September 2019, the US team will be meeting with businesses in Edo State. The meeting is being organised in collaboration with the Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO) and the Benin Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (BENCIMMA),” he said.
Uwaibi added that the September 26th meeting will focus on strengthening the partnership between businesses in the US and Edo State, noting, “There will be a talk on how local businesses in the state can trade with companies in the United States, and explore other opportunities such as the Business-to-Business Matchmaking, Networking with USA (NUSA) program, U.S. Export Assistance Centers (USEACs) and ‘select USA’ program.
He noted the meeting will also have interactive and counselling sessions, Business Service Provider (BSP) platform, international trade events in the U.S. and international partnership opportunities, which include a review of existing openings for potential distributors, agents, partners.
