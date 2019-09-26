NEWS
Civil Service Week: Poor Leadership Responsible For Nigeria’s Underdevelopment
Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed has said that Poor Leadership and Corruption are the major cause of Nigeria’s underdevelopment.
Rasheed who was the Guest Lecturer at the 2019 Civil Service Week Public Lecture, held at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, also revealed that the nation’s leadership gap are responsible for the poor socio-economic conditions of Nigerian society which is responsible for the increasing urge of Nigerians to want to migrate to foreign countries.
With a lecture topic “ Youth Empowerment and Migration: The Imperative of Good Governance, Innovation and Effective Poverty Reduction Strategy”, the professor lamented that previous intervention programmes by various governments have not been successful due to corruption, mismanagement and poor governance.
“Sadly, Nigeria, since independence, has been assailed by corruption and poor governance, leading to the current situation in which our citizens are seeking refuge in droves, in foreign lands”.
“So far, efforts by successive governments to change the situation have failed. Previous intervention programmes have not been effective due to corruption and poor governance. Under such system, funds allocated to projects or programmes are not judiciously utilized and operations are open to fraud, embezzlement and waste”, she said.
The lecturer who commended the current administration’s drive towards fighting endemic corruption in the country, also called on civil servants to show true patriotism in delivering their responsibilities to the country.
In her response, the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan call on Public Servants to avail themselves to the opportunities that the service will provide so as to deepen and expand their knowledge as well as improve their capacities.
“In these fast changing global economies, we must also avail ourselves of the benefits of Information Communication Technology (ICT) without necessarily waiting for support from the Service. We cannot become global citizens if we continue to operate in an analogue environment”.
“I therefore wish to assure you all of my commitment to Training and Re-Training of civil servants because that is central to the creation and sustenance of a sound workforce. It is therefore expected that you would listen attentively and contribute to the discussions”, she said.
