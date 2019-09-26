Defamation: Contractor Threatens Legal Action Against Online Publisher

A prominent Abuja based businesswoman and contractor, Ms Roselyn Unoarumi has asked Mr. Jackson Ude, Publisher of an online news site to retract a defamatory and libelous publication against her or face an immediate court action.

She conveyed this message in a letter written and signed by her lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and dated 23rd September 2019.

The said publication which was posted on the platform on the 18th of September was titled “Buhari’s aide and mistresses fight over 5-billion-naira amnesty contracts, sex, pays 2 million naira for breast only.”

In the said publication, the said publisher sought to falsely and maliciously allege that Mrs Uroarumi is sexually involved with the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Professor Charles Dokubo.

The eminent lawyer described the said publication as baseless, provocative, defamatory, most disparaging and calculated to cause maximum damage to the person of Mrs Rosalyn who runs a successful verifiable business and engages in lawful contracts.

He confirmed that his client (Ms Uroarumi) denies any form of relationship with the person of the Presidential Adviser and dissociates herself from the one-billion-naira cash referred to in the deceptive and disingenuous publications.

The eminent lawyer demands an immediate retraction of the publication in the online platform. In addition to doing same simultaneously in three national newspapers namely Punch, Business day and Thisday Newspapers within seven days on or before Monday 30th September.

He further seeks that the publisher removes the said publication completely from the website within the said timeline.

He should also transmit a written apology to Mrs Roselyn Unoarumi as well as pay her a compensation of 50 million naira in cash for the unquantifiable damage caused her already.