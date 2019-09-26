Driver Beats Colleague To Death In Ekiti

A fight between two commercial motor drivers in Igogo Ekiti, in Moba Local Government area of Ekiti State on Thursday led to the death of one of them.

The yet-to- be identified driver was said to have beaten his rival with substance suspected to be charm and died on the spot.

The drivers said to belong to National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NURTW), it was gathered, had a disagreement over ticket being issued to members for daily operations.

The crisis was said to have been fierce and bloody as supporters and relations of the dead driver were reported to have attacked those loyal to the alleged killer of the man.

An eyewitness confirmed to newsmen that the fracas started with two drivers but later escalated to a full scale fight between drivers and relations of the two feuding individuals.

The crisis which saw irate drivers brandishing dangerous weapons like cutlasses, cudgels and bottles during the violent crisis was said to have paralysed commercial activities and witnessed heavy deployment of policemen in the town.

The refusal of the drivers said to have obtained a ticket in the morning and allegedly declined payment when asked some hours later had resulted in hot argument and later degenerated into fracas.

“As they started exchanging blows, one of them brought out a substance suspected to be a charm and hit the other. He fell immediately and became unconscious and efforts to revive him proved abortive”, he said.

Apart from the casualty recorded, many were said to have sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The State Chairman of NURTW, in Ekiti state, Mr Osho Farotimi, who confirmed the incident when contacted, described it as unfortunate and uncalled for.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, said who also condemned the crisis said, “We heard that it was a clash between two drivers and one of them was said to have hit the deceased with a substance suspected to be a charm and died.

“Due to the fact that a life was lost, it escalated but the commissioner of police, Mr Asuquo Amba quickly drafted more men to the area and normalcy has been restored”.