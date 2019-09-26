I’m Ready To Waive Immunity And Clear My Name – Osinbajo

Faced with a barrage of allegations of corruption and official misconduct, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has declared his readiness to waive the constitutional immunity he enjoys for a thorough probe and adjudication.

The vice president said that his decision is to “enable the most robust adjudication” of what he described as “several baseless allegations, insinuations and falsehoods” against his person and office.

Osinbajo made the declaration in a tweet he personally authored yesterday.

He said that in the past few days, a spate of reckless and malicious falsehoods had been peddled in the media against him by a group of malicious individuals.

The vice president further tweeted that “the defamatory and misleading assertions invented by this clique had mostly been making the social media rounds anonymously.

“I have today instructed the commencement of legal action against two individuals, one Timi Frank and another Katch Ononuju, who have put their names to these odious falsehoods.

“I will waive my constitutional immunity to enable the most robust adjudication of these claims of libel and malicious falsehood,” Osinbajo stated.

VP Not Involved In Financial Transactions Of N-SIP

– Presidency

Also yesterday, the Presidency discredited media reports that Osinbajo mismanaged the funds of the federal government’s social investment programme.

In a statement issued by the VP’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, he said that the “Office of the Vice President is not involved in financial transactions or the disbursement of funds for the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIPs).

Akande said that the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, is in charge of all matters regarding financing, budgeting, procurement and disbursement of funds allocated and released for the N-SIPs.

He said: “The funds allocated and released for the financing of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIPs) of the Buhari administration have been domiciled in the Ministry of Budget and National Planning from inception, and not in the Office of the Vice President or anywhere in the Presidency.

“The decision was taken very early in the implementation of the N-SIPs when President Muhammadu Buhari asked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to oversee the schemes. The Vice President then instructed that, while the coordination of the scheme would be led by the Presidency through the National Social Investment Office (NSIO) under the Office of the Vice President (OVP), all matters regarding financing, budgeting, procurement and disbursement should be done by the Ministry of Budget and National Planning,” he said.

Consequently, Akande said that ministry commenced the management of the financial components of the N-SIPs, adding that the ministry also serves as the secretariat of the Steering Committee which supervises the programme coordination, also responsible for presenting memos about the schemes each time that was required at the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

He said that “this clarification is important amidst insinuations in some quarters regarding the amounts budgeted and released for N-SIPs, following media reports on the alleged involvement of the Vice President in financial matters. It can be categorically said that His Excellency, VP Yemi Osinbajo has never been involved in any of such financial transactions.

“The Buhari administration’s Social Investment Programmes is the largest social investment programme in Nigeria’s history. Four broad programmes (N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfers, National Home-Grown School Feeding and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programmes) are under the N-SIPs, each uniquely targeting different sub-groups of Nigerians for empowerment.

“The design of the N-SIP structure never envisaged the awarding of contracts by the NSIO. Consequently, the procurement and disbursement of funds for the N-SIPs have never been done in the Office of the Vice President. Indeed, the National Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), being the custodian of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) server, supports the National Social Investment Office (NSIO) as its Enterprise Project Management Office (EPMO). In that capacity, NIBSS has facilitated the authentication of the unique identities of all our beneficiaries before payment.

“The process adopted has been that the National Social investment Office merely provides the schedules of beneficiaries, comprising their names and banking details to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, which, as custodian of the funds, transmits the amounts slated, depending on the programme needs, directly to the beneficiary accounts, through the NIBSS,” Akande stated.

He further explained that the Steering Committee for the NSIO, chaired by the Vice President, supervises the implementation of the SIPs. The Steering Committee comprises nine ministers, including that of finance, education, health, agriculture, trade and investment, youth and sports, women affairs, labour and employment, information and culture, with the Ministry of Budget and National Planning as the secretariat.

He added that the Steering Committee meets regularly for update, review, advise, guide and approve the processes of the N-SIPs.

Disclosing that the NSIO has continued to prioritise transparency in disbursements, Akande stated that It had ensured a level-playing field for all the beneficiaries, collated data and verified the identities of the beneficiaries of the different schemes, through close collaboration with the relevant agencies of government.

The VP’s aide said that all payments on the programmes are transferred directly to beneficiaries from the federal government coffers, noting that the only exception is in relation to the cash transfer programme, basically because the beneficiaries reside in areas where there is a dearth of banking infrastructure.

He pointed out that ”being much too poor to travel long distances to receive the monthly N5,000 disbursements, the decision was taken to ensure the funds are conveyed to them at their places of residence.

“Furthermore, in departure from past experiences in similar programmes, whereby beneficiaries were selected in an opaque manner, this administration’s Cash Transfer (CCT) beneficiaries are identified by members of the communities themselves, through a tripartite method, which includes technology, for objectivety and scale.

“At commencement, geographical poverty mapping is utilised to determine the sequence of local government areas (LGAs) to commence work and spread from, after which the World Bank community-based targeting process was adopted to assure of community ownership of the process. Trained and equipped state and LGA enumerators then collate the requisite information of all the identified households on android devices.

“Finally, a proxy means test is applied to the data of the households on the devices to rank them in relation to their poverty status. This carefully collated data is cleaned up and hosted on a State Social Register, all of which State Registers combined, constitute the National Social Register. Caregivers in each of the identified households are then enrolled for payment. All of the cash transfer beneficiaries that are paid by the National Cash Transfer Office (NSTO) are mined from the NSR.

“Because the beneficiaries reside in locations where there is a dearth of banking infrastructure, payment is made through mobile money agents that have been procured in an open and transparent process. To preclude fraud since payment is effected in cash (at least until there are fixed location agents in those communities), every mobile money agent must have a backend technology platform that enables the visualization of transparent disbursements and timely reconciliation, by the Federal office

“For the other NSIO programmes, such as the N-Power and the National Home-Grown School Feeding, payments are made directly into the accounts of the youth and the cooks, through accounts held by them, having initially been verified by the NIBSS as a pre-requisite of enrolment into the programmes.

Under the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) which provides collateral and interest-free financial support to businesses at the bottom of the financial pyramid, Akande declared the payment process as transparent.

According to him, GEEP is being managed by the Bank of Industry (BoI) since the NSIO has deliberately retained a lean team, being a coordinating office, stressing that the bank has offices around the country, with accredited agents to support the collection of repayments.

For GEEP schemes such as Market Moni and FarmerMoni, Akande said that the loans are paid to the beneficiaries who must belong to a registered cooperative or association and have opened bank accounts linked to a BVN.

“For TraderMoni of N10,000 loans to petty traders, enumeration is done in the open markets and wherever the traders ply their trade. While BVN is not required for the first level of N10,000 loans, the criteria include having a phone, a verifiable place of trade (e.g. kiosk, table-top, spot) and the interest to apply for the loan. The registered traders are then processed for the N10,000 loan disbursement.

“Upon repayment within six months, the beneficiary becomes eligible for a larger amount of N15,000 and incrementally, all the way to N100,000 if and when the collateral-free loans are repaid within the designated time frame. It is at the second stage, where the applicant indicates the interest to apply for a larger loan amount, that it becomes necessary for the applicant to open a bank account with a BVN,” he stated.

I Was Misquoted, Says Magu

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied reports in some section of the media that its chairman, Ibrahim Magu, said that there was corruption in the National Social Investment Programme and the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement it issued yesterday, described the reports as false and a mischievous twist of the goodwill message presented by Mr. Wilson Uwujaren on corruption and peace- building in conflict communities.

EFCC noted that in the presentation, Uwujaren observed that the agency had received complaints in some zones regarding the social investment programmes, citing the case in Gombe State where the commission investigated the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme where sand was bagged and passed off as fertiliser.

He, therefore, warned that for the crises in these conflict zones not to degenerate, civil society organisations should play more active roles in monitoring the programmes to ensure that their benefits get to the people for which they are intended.

The commission insisted that at no time in the presentation did Uwujaren mention the N-SIP as a programme nor did he accuse those who superintend it of corruption.

The specific case mentioned, the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme, is not part of the N-SIP being supervised by the office of the Vice President.

The clarification became necessary to correct the wrong impression of a verdict of corruption on N-SIP by the EFCC which the purveyors of the false reports obviously want to create, EFCC said.

The statement also explained that calling on the civil societies to monitor social intervention programmes, was not a call to “investigation” as no one had been indicted and investigation itself is not the job of civil society entities.

The EFCC chairman recognised the unprecedented impact of the N-SIP intervention in not only lifting the poor out of poverty but also its potential for reconciling feuding communities across the country.

LEADERSHIP recalls that a report captioned: “There is corruption in N-SIP programme – Magu”, which appeared in some newspapers, he was quoted as saying that there is corruption in the National Social Investment Programme and the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme.

‘‘The reports claimed that Magu, who spoke through Uwujaren at the 15th Anti- Corruption Situation Room organised by the Human and Environmental Development Agenda in Kaduna on Tuesday, asked the civil society organisations “to investigate the N-SIP.”