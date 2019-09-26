NEWS
NUT Hails Obaseki On Basic Education Reforms, Teachers’ Welfare
…urges other govs to emulate Obaseki’s diplomacy with teachers
The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has hailed Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on reforms in the basic education sub-sector and his administration’s commitment to teachers’ welfare in the state.
The NUT said Governor Obaseki’s deftness and diplomacy in dealing with issues of teachers’ welfare in the state should be emulated by other governors in the country.
The commendation was contained in a letter addressed to Governor Obaseki and signed by NUT’s National Deputy Secretary, Rev. M.M. Braimoh, on behalf of the Union’s Secretary General, Dr. Mike Ike Ene.
Recall that the Governor Obaseki-led administration has trained over 8700 teachers and equipped them with Information and Communication Technology (ICT) devices for improved learning outcomes. This has positively impacted over 150,000 school children in the state under the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme.
The National Executive of NUT, in the letter, said its communication with the state chapter of the union showed that the governor has maintained a harmonious relationship with them, ensuring that issues do not degenerate into strike actions.
According to them, “It is the tradition of the NUT and its national leadership to receive Monthly Reports from each of her 38 State Wings in order to be abreast of issues and events affecting our members.
“On 20th August 2019, we received a communique issued by the NUT Edo State Wing Executive Council (SWEC) after its meeting of 19th August 2019 on a number of issues. While we were busy strategising on the way forward, we received another communique from NUT Edo State Wing dated 2nd September 2019 with cheering news of how Your Excellency has addressed all issues to the satisfaction of the entire teachers of Edo State within a short period of time.”
“Sequel to these, it behooves on us to commend Your Excellency for your various roles in improving Basic Education and Teachers’ Welfare in Edo State. These are achieved without any Strike Action,” the NUT added.
The union urged other governors in the country to emulate Governor Obaseki’s feats, noting, “On behalf of the National President, National Executive Council (NEC) members and the entire teachers of Nigeria, we wish to most heartily congratulate and appreciate Your Excellency for this feat. It is our belief that some of your brother governors will take after you.”
