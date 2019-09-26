Patronise Renovated Healthcare Center, Bagudu Tasks Community

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commissioned renovated Primary Healthcare center Takalau in Birnin Kebbi local government area of the state on Thursday.

Bagudu while commissioning the health facility urged community members especially women and children to patronise the facility for better health.

According to the governor, over 20 healthcare facilities across the state have been renovated out of the 225 centers in collaboration with the UNICEF and Kebbi State Government.

“This is a renovation following agreement and support program between the Earopean Union and Kebbi Government, however the support program is being implemented in Kebbi State the Unicef”, he said.

He also stressed the importance of community leaders to encourage their people to visit health facilities to access health services.

In her address, the wife of Kebbi Governor and founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu while commending development partners for achieving significant result in the health of women and children also called on people to make best use of the facility.

Earlier, the Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Sokoto, Mr Muhammad Fall, said the EU delegation in the country had provided 48 million Euro to support Bauchi, Adamawa and Kebbi States through the EU-MNCHN project.

“The project will last for four years from November 2016 to 10th August 2020.

“The aim is to increase the proportion of poor, marginalised, rural women and under-five years old children with increase access to, and effective utilization of, high impact health and nutrition interventions.

He also said ” improve the functionality of health service provision for health facility ,outreach and community- based services in 225 wards in the state; through capacity building, supplies of commodities and equipment and upgrade of targeted primary healthcare facilities, among others, ” he said.

According to him, over the last three years since the project was launched ,significant progress has been made regarding revitalization of the primary healthcare facilities in the state”, he explained.

The chief of field officer commended the state government for releasing N100 million as the state counterpart funding for Basic Healthcare provision fund.