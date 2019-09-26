TheMap.ng Drives Virtual Reality Learning To Public, Private Schools

In line with its avowed commitment to drive advanced learning, a Nigerian based Information and Communication Technology (ICT) firm, TheMap.ng is taking virtual reality learning to public and private schools across states in the country.

The Lagos based company said this is to expose Nigerian students to the latest learning technology through virtual learning, and support the federal government in its drive to create jobs for Nigerian youths.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos, the managing director, TheMap.ng, Mr Anyanso Mma, said the ripple effect of virtual learning is massive, stressing that the company is prepared to administer the projects across the country. According to him, “We are taking virtual learning to public schools where it will be administrated to the students for free. It will be free for public schools for one year and thereafter the students will subscribe.

“After administrating it, we are going to follow up to know if the students are actually learning well. The virtual learning to public schools is like our own Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).”

He noted that virtual reality learning is also to be administered to the student in the private school, but the students have to subscribe. In his words, “We will administer the virtual reality learning for those in the private school for free but it is going to be like E-library setup for them as it is going to be a partnership with TheMap.

“The way it is going to work is that the private school contracts us to set it up, administer and manage it for them. We would be providing the needed software, gadgets and training for private schools who are interested in the latest technology.”

He said TheMap has ongoing projects with United Nations in training returnees from Libya and Malaysia. According to him, “We have about 11000 returnees. As those students in private schools pay for membership and subscription, they will be able to get their commission and we get our commission from management.”

He noted that the company is open to partnership with corporate organisations and individuals to administer the virtual reality learning to schools across the country. According to him, students’ exposed to virtual reality learning, would understand Chemistry and Physics better.

He said, “Students will enjoy science classes. The virtual learning is not all about learning but a student can also teach beyond their teachers. Students will get access to super knowledge.”

TheMap.ng is also teaching digital contents creation. “Most of our clients that we create 3-D contents for are foreigners,” Anyanso said. “We are pushing Nigerians into that market where they can create extraordinary digital contents not for social media but digital contents for businesses. It is either they are creating contents for businesses or creating contents to earn foreign exchange.

“We are trying to push Nigerians into that value chain because it is an untapped value chain in technology beyond E-commerce. This is another way of using technology to build an economy.”