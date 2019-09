2020 Budget: Coalition Of Health Advocates Charge Health MDAs On UHC 

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (NMGF) and health advocates under the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale ( [email protected] ) has charged all health Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at national and state levels to expand universal health coverage (UHC) within national and state adopted Primary Healthcare Under One Roof (PHCUOF) policies.

This was contained in a communiqué issued by coalition of health Advocates, under the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale ( [email protected] ) project, at the end of the 2019 Goalkeeper Report review meeting held in Abuja.

The organisation said as the federal government prepares to submit the 2020 annual budget, it behooves on health advocates to draw the attention of government to the opportunity of strengthening healthcare delivery through the mechanism of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) within the framework of PHCUOR policy.

It further stated that UHC and PHCUOR are complementary policies which can transform heath care delivery in the country if adopted in full and budgeted for in national and state level 2020 health budgets.

In its recommendations, [email protected] Project urged the MDAs to expand UHC by providing adequate and sustainable funding for universal health coverage within the framework of the PHCUOR policy within national and state level budgets.