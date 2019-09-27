Connect with us
2020 Budget: Coalition Of Health Advocates Charge Health MDAs On UHC 

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (NMGF) and health advocates under the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale ([email protected]) has charged all health  Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at national and state levels to expand universal health coverage (UHC) within national and state adopted Primary Healthcare Under One Roof (PHCUOF) policies.
This was contained in a communiqué issued by coalition of health Advocates,  under the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale ([email protected]) project, at the end of the 2019 Goalkeeper Report review meeting held in Abuja.
The organisation said as the federal government prepares to submit the 2020 annual budget, it behooves on health advocates to draw the attention of government to the opportunity of strengthening healthcare delivery through the mechanism of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) within the framework of PHCUOR policy.
It further stated that UHC and PHCUOR are complementary policies which can transform heath care delivery in the country  if adopted in full and budgeted for in national and state level 2020 health budgets.
In its recommendations, [email protected] Project urged the MDAs to expand UHC by providing adequate and sustainable funding for universal health coverage within the framework of the PHCUOR policy within national and state level budgets.
They also stressed the need to trengthen UHC and PHCUOR platforms and assessment mechanisms with full civil society participation including groups representing women, youth and traditional and faith leaders as well as domesticating, disseminating and facilitatong vibrant community-led conversations around new and soon-to-be-launched government policies with implications for UHC and  PHCUOR
“We believe that these recommendations are cost effective, implementable and well within the capacity of  Nigeria’s health decision makers. This is a vision held by youth such as Mr Micheal Turwait Out, a Nigerian BMGF as 2019 Goalkeeper and the health advocates of the [email protected] projec,” it explained.
