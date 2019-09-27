NEWS
2020 Budget: Coalition Of Health Advocates Charge Health MDAs On UHC
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (NMGF) and health advocates under the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale ([email protected]) has charged all health Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at national and state levels to expand universal health coverage (UHC) within national and state adopted Primary Healthcare Under One Roof (PHCUOF) policies.
This was contained in a communiqué issued by coalition of health Advocates, under the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale ([email protected]) project, at the end of the 2019 Goalkeeper Report review meeting held in Abuja.
The organisation said as the federal government prepares to submit the 2020 annual budget, it behooves on health advocates to draw the attention of government to the opportunity of strengthening healthcare delivery through the mechanism of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) within the framework of PHCUOR policy.
It further stated that UHC and PHCUOR are complementary policies which can transform heath care delivery in the country if adopted in full and budgeted for in national and state level 2020 health budgets.
In its recommendations, [email protected] Project urged the MDAs to expand UHC by providing adequate and sustainable funding for universal health coverage within the framework of the PHCUOR policy within national and state level budgets.
They also stressed the need to trengthen UHC and PHCUOR platforms and assessment mechanisms with full civil society participation including groups representing women, youth and traditional and faith leaders as well as domesticating, disseminating and facilitatong vibrant community-led conversations around new and soon-to-be-launched government policies with implications for UHC and PHCUOR
“We believe that these recommendations are cost effective, implementable and well within the capacity of Nigeria’s health decision makers. This is a vision held by youth such as Mr Micheal Turwait Out, a Nigerian BMGF as 2019 Goalkeeper and the health advocates of the [email protected] projec,” it explained.
MOST READ
NEWS2 hours ago
Lagos To Host Year 2020 Global Citizens Festival — Sanwo-Olu
NEWS2 hours ago
NULGE Commends Akeredolu For Not Tampering With LG Funds
AFRICA2 hours ago
UN Expert Urges South Africa To End Discrimination Against People With Albinism
NEWS2 hours ago
Spain To Prioritise Investment In Nigeria
NEWS2 hours ago
World Rabies Day: Ondo Govt To Mark Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination
FEATURES5 hours ago
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
FEATURES5 hours ago
Returning Nigeria To January – December Budget Circle
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Boko Haram Explosion Kills 7 In Damaturu – Maiduguri Highway
- ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
9-year-old Double Amputee To Model At Paris Fashion Week
- WORLD24 hours ago
Prince Harry Retraces Mother’s Footsteps In Angola Landmine Area
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Kogi Central Supreme Council Of Elders Back Governor Bello’s Re-Election Bid
- NEWS24 hours ago
Malnutrition: Nigeria Needs N5b For Procurement Of RUTF – UNICEF
- WORLD23 hours ago
Germany Reports First-Ever Case Of West Nile Virus In Human
- SPORTS22 hours ago
US Agent Kinney Partners Bauchi First Lady On Sports, Education
- FEATURES22 hours ago
Mining Sector Reform Yielding Result Through Foreign Investment