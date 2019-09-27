NEWS
A/Ibom First Lady Decries High Rate Of Divorce In Nigeria
Wife of Akwa Ibom state governor, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, has decried the incessant rate of divorce among couples in the country saying children suffered more in divorce.
Mrs Emmanuel, who stated this at the official launch of the Payforphan foundation and Amathy Peace Pheromones foundation held at TETFUND auditorium, University of Uyo Main Campus, Nwaniba Road, in Uyo said that no class of people required more attention and patronage than orphans and the vulnerable.
She stated that divorce was a major threat to national development adding that youths from broken homes suffered psychological, emotional and educational challenges, among others.
The governor’s wife advised women on their role in the effort to curb the trend and urged them to be more tolerant and be able to tackle challenges in their marriage
She stressed the need for the people to always give back to the society adding that given just as what Mrs. Essien has done is a worthy project as it would go a long way in uplifting the living standard of the less privileged.
On her part, founder and initiator of Payforphan and Amathy Peace Pheromones foundation, Mrs Enefiok Essien said failure in marriage was not peculiar to any particular tribe, ethnic group or religion, adding that finance was the main cause of divorce in many marriages.
She said that her pet project, the payforphan and Amathy Peace Pheromones foundation is geared towards providing alternative dispute resolution and family support welfare services to orphans and the less privileged in the state.
Mrs Essien who commended Mrs. Emmanuel for attending the event said that with introduction of payforphan and Amathy Peace Pheromones foundation, she would work with FEYReP to provide succor and support for the less privilege in the society.
The chairman of the occasion, and the state chief judge, Justice Godwin Abraham said people have registered many foundations for financial gain and aggrandisement some of which have gone into extinction due to wrong objectives.
MOST READ
Lagos To Host Year 2020 Global Citizens Festival — Sanwo-Olu
NULGE Commends Akeredolu For Not Tampering With LG Funds
UN Expert Urges South Africa To End Discrimination Against People With Albinism
Spain To Prioritise Investment In Nigeria
World Rabies Day: Ondo Govt To Mark Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
Returning Nigeria To January – December Budget Circle
MOST POPULAR
- HEALTH24 hours ago
Breast Cancer Becomes Major Concern For Fijian Women
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Cindy Evicted From Bbnaija Season 4, Fans React
- NEWS21 hours ago
Boko Haram Explosion Kills 7 In Damaturu – Maiduguri Highway
- ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
9-year-old Double Amputee To Model At Paris Fashion Week
- WORLD23 hours ago
Prince Harry Retraces Mother’s Footsteps In Angola Landmine Area
- POLITICS19 hours ago
Kogi Central Supreme Council Of Elders Back Governor Bello’s Re-Election Bid
- NEWS23 hours ago
Malnutrition: Nigeria Needs N5b For Procurement Of RUTF – UNICEF
- WORLD22 hours ago
Germany Reports First-Ever Case Of West Nile Virus In Human