ENTERTAINMENT
Akon Showers Encomiums On Rema
Akon has shared to the world his thoughts on Jonzing World teenage star, Rema and what the future holds for him.
The American-Senegalese superstar was recently on a television show in which he was sharing his thoughts on international acts while watching a clip of their songs had amazing remarks for Rema.
Akon said while watching Rema, that he reminds him of a young Wizkid when he first signed him.
He said the fact that Rema understands the people in his age bracket and does songs to fit in that bracket is a strategy that is working for him perfectly.
He predicts that Rema would be a massive artiste eventually as he has come at a time when Afrobeat is getting a lot of respect all over the world.
