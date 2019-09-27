Connect with us
ENTERTAINMENT

Akon Showers Encomiums On Rema

Published

34 mins ago

on

Akon has shared to the world his thoughts on Jonzing World teenage star, Rema and what the future holds for him.

The American-Senegalese superstar was recently on a television show in which he was sharing his thoughts on international acts while watching a clip of their songs had amazing remarks for Rema.

Akon said while watching Rema, that he reminds him of a young Wizkid when he first signed him.

He said the fact that Rema understands the people in his age bracket and does songs to fit in that bracket is a strategy that is working for him perfectly.

He predicts that Rema would be a massive artiste eventually as he has come at a time when Afrobeat is getting a lot of respect all over the world.

