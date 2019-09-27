Boko Haram Explosion Kills 7 In Damaturu – Maiduguri Highway 

No fewer than 7 passengers, including the driver of a commercial Golf car were on Thursday morning killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to have been planted by the Boko Haram terrorists along Biu- Buratai- Buni Yadi- Damaturu road.

This incident is occurring barely a week, when suspected insurgents on 19th September 2019, abducted five persons on the same route.

According to travelers, the passengers with their driver in a Golf saloon vokswagen vehicle were heading from Biu Local Government Area of Borno to Maiduguri, the state capital, and upon reaching closer to the newly tarred road constructed by Yobe State Government rolled on the IED, which exploded and destroyed the vehicle with occupants remains shattered.

The incident according to one of the drivers:” We have to give God the Glory for sparing our lives and property today along Biu-Damaturu road. I was at the back of the exploded Golf car, but because of the little distance, the explosion of the IED could not reach us, but we have to immediately make a u-turn without reaching our destination.

“In fact, we thought it was a rainbow sign, as the whole area became lightened with heavy sound that shook the area.”

Recalled that recently, the Cashier of Hawul Local Government Area of the Borno state was kidnapped along the same route, before he was later released after payment of ransom. Also, an ambush by terrorists along the same road last two weeks claimed the life of a military personnel and carting away of foodstuff and millions of naira.

Military authority has not issued any statement regarding the current attack.