NEWS
Ex-militants Allege Marginalisation By Amnesty Office
Former militants in Akwa Ibom state have frowned at the continued marginalisation and neglect of its members by the Amnesty Office.
Addressing newsmen yesterday in Uyo, leader of the group, Imo Okoko called for an urgent re-structuring of the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme to ensure the fulfillment of the programme’s mandate.
Okoko said that since the National Coordinator and Special Adviser of the President on the Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo assumed duties, ex-militants of Akwa Ibom State origin have been sidelined in all the activities of the programme, despite the huge contribution the state has made to the country’s oil revenue.
According to Okoko, ex-militants from Akwa Ibom have been excluded from the training and empowerment programmes organised by the Amnesty Office since the assumption of office of the present administration whereas other states like Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, etc. are undergoing training and empowerment programmes on monthly basis.
