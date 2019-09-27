German Govt Organizes Seminar On Energy Storage

Determined to provide clean energy and preserve the environment, the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Lagos and the German Embassy Abuja, and the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria has organised the 19th Edition of the Renewable Energy Potentials in Nigeria series tagged “Energy Storage” in Lagos and in Abuja.

A press release by Olasunkanmi Akindele, Manager, Energy and Environment Desk, Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria said the event was financed by the Foreign Energy Policy Fund of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs (AA).

The series focused on utilization of stored energy (e.g. wind and solar) to provide a more reliable and robust supply that matches demand.

According to the press release, “At times of unexpected increases in demand on the grid, energy stored is discharged to the supply system in real time to provide additional supply and immediate back-up.

At the Lagos event, the Deputy Consul-General Germany Embassy, Lagos, Ms. Alexandra Herr said that the seminar series with the inclusion of B2B meetings, intend to create an avenue for beneficial business partnerships among interested parties.

In Abuja, Helmut Kulitz, the new Deputy of Head Mission, the German Embassy Abuja opined that the continued development of dynamic storage systems is proving to be vital to sustaining renewable energy growth.

“Germany as a the leading renewable energy market in Europe is no doubt a key player in this industry pushing boundaries in respect to lithium-ion battery designs and innovation,” Mr. Kulitz said.

In his remarks, Godwin Aigbokhan, Head, Energy and Environment Desk of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce (AHK Nigeria) mentioned that the consistent improvement of battery lifespan, depth of discharge and overall system performance among other things is helping to keep energy stored in optimal state and reduce the cost of maintenance while delivering the introductory speech.

Other speakers include Guluma Megersa of SMA Sunbelt GmbH (Frankfurt, Germany); Terseer Ugbor, CEO of Recycling and Economic Development Initiative of Nigeria (REDIN); and Engr. Vincent Ejike of IBETO Batteries and Accessories.