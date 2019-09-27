ENTERTAINMENT
Henrich Akomolafe Bags Peace Achievers Award
The managing director, Akotex Group, a conglomerate of four businesses across several industries, including real estate/construction, technology, escalator, elevator fitness and wellness, Henrich Akomolafe has been awarded Peace Builder/Award For Excellence In Business Entrepreneurship And Leadership Skills.
at the 8th Peace Achievers International Conference and Award which took place at the Transorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on the 22nd of September 2019.
Henrich who hails from Ekiti State was among top dignitaries recognised at the star-studded event in Abuja.
Akomolafe Henrich who is redefining the real estate business using advance means of technology is also one of the most successful under-30 entrepreneurs in Nigeria listed on Forbes.
Speaking after receiving the award, Akomolafe thanked the organiser for finding him worthy enough for the recognition, promising it would spur him to do more for the society.
“Elevators is now becoming essential in real estate before its optional. Recently I just signed a partnership with Billaad Realty Abuja to be a strategic partners in installation of Mp lifts in various housing project which the project will need over 50 home lifts and Veritasihomes which is close to 100 residential housing projects in Lagos. So the industry is growing and we are looking for a way to fill in that unemployment space by giving young men the opportunity and relevant skills to be useful in the society,” he noted.
Henrich who recently gave a lecture titled ” Becoming Your Own CEO And Getting The Relevant Skills” to over 3,000 University of Lagos students at the institution’s main auditorium. He was also recognised for his innovative prowess by Uni Lag MFM.
