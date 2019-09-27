NEWS
House To Investigate Oil Theft In Nigeria
The House of Representatives has resolved to to probe and ascertain the quantity of oil stolen from the country on a daily basis as well as the people responsible for the theft in Nigeria.
The resolution followed the adoption of a motion on oil theft in Nigeria moved by Hon Chukwuma Umeoji who noted that Nigeria losses about 5 trillion naira yearly from oil theft, an amount which the government desperately needs to finance the budget.
Umeoji observed that about 22 million barrels of crude oil accounting for about 1.3 trillion naira loss of crude oil were stolen in the Niger Delta in 2019 alone.
According to him, “Oil theft is not only an economic loss but also causes environmental damage due to breaches on oil pipelines and the incidents are on the upsurge.”
In adopting the motion, the House also resolved to set up an ad hoc committee which is to determine the volume of oil extracted in the country on a daily basis, determine the quantity sold at the internal markets and the quantity consumed locally.
