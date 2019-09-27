ICPC Recovers 3 Ambulances, 500KVA Transformer From Kashamu

The Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has recovered three ambulances and a 500KVA transformer which are constituency project items, from Senator Buruji Kashamu.

ICPC spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, who confirmed the story, said the items were part of 2016 constituency projects meant to be distributed to Ogun East Senatorial district.

They were discovered at his constituency project Office in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state .

The three ambulances which were procured at the cost of N6 million each, were meant to be supplied to Obada healthcare centre, Oke Sopin in Ijebu North local government area; Community health centre, Itele in Ijebu East local government area; and Community health centre, Ogijo in Sagamu local government area respectively.

The transformer is the last of an initial eleven meant for distribution to various communities of Ogun East Senatorial district which were procured at the cost of N3.6 million each, bringing the total for the entire eleven transformers to N39.5 million.

Okoduwa explained that the Commission received intelligence about the items from a concerned citizen who became aware of the Commission’s Constituency Project Tracking Group initiative which exercise has so far covered 12 states of the federation.

The recovered items were seized and the vehicles were moved to a Police station while the 500KVA transformer was marked with the Commission’s seizure seal and in the interim, kept in the custody of the manager of the Senator’s office.