BUSINESS
Invest In Africa, Galanz Urges Chinese Companies
Galanz group has disclosed that Africa will become the world’s fastest growing economy in future hence, the need for Chinese companies to seize the opportunity to develop new investment opportunities.
Galanz Group president and chairman Leung Chiu Yin disclosed this to African journalists on a media tour yesterday in Guangdong Province in China.
He urged Chinese companies to develop new investment concepts for the African market that will bring about sustained growth and development.
According to him, it is important for the Chinese companies to support the development agenda of Africa through investment and job creation. “I must mention that the Chinese government has been a very strong advocate of China -Africa relationship and has urged us to go out of China and invest in Africa,” he said.
Leung said Africa has a lot of investment opportunities for Chinese enterprises, stating that Galanz would soon be exploring those investment opportunities. He said Galanz would be sending a team of experts into the African market to ascertain these investment opportunities. Leung said his company was planning to establish a service center in Africa, thereby contributing to job creation and economic development.
He said Galanz was one of the largest manufacturer of microwave oven in the world, taking a driving seat in technology, production and sales of microwave, electric and steam ovens.
On the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) policy, Leung said they have in the last six years benefited from BRI policy. “China has invested a lot in Africa based on common interest and sharing common values. We shall continue to explore opportunities aimed at expanding our reach,” he said.
The purpose of the BRI is to construct a unified large market and make full use of both international and domestic markets through cultural exchange and integration, to enhance mutual understanding and trust of member nations, ending up in an innovative pattern with capital inflows, talent pool and technology database.
The BRI is a global development strategy adopted by the Chinese Government involving infrastructure development and investments in 152 countries and international organisations in Asia, Europe, Africa, Middle East and America.
LEADERSHIP Friday recalls that Galanz Group, founded on September 28th, 1978, is a world-class integrated white goods brand enterprise, and one of the most influential leading enterprises in the Chinese household electrical appliances industry.
