Malnutrition: Nigeria Needs N5bn For Procurement Of RUTF – UNICEF
The united Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that Nigeria needs N5billion to necessitate the procurement of 258,950 cartons of Ready To Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) treatment in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.
UNICEF also informed that funding has been secured for 29,314 cartons of RUTF with a funding gap of N4.4billion for the procurement of 229,636 cartons of RUTF.
Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF, Aminu Unman, revealed this yesterday at a media dialogue organised by UNICEF and the Child Rights Bureau Department, Federal Ministry of Information with support from the Department of International Development (DFID), in Maiduguri, Borno State.
According to him, it is estimated that there will be 258,950 boys and girls under the ages five suffering from SAM in in 2020 in Adamawa, Borno and Your States.
Also, Abigael Nyukuri, Nutrition Expert, UNICEF, said 11 per cent, 13 per cent and 6 per cent of under 5 children in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa State respectively are suffering from SAM.
According to her, malnutrition contributes to 50 per cent of allchild death under the age of five. And it causes irreversible brain damage and compromised intellectual capacity in adulthood.
