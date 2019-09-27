Mining Sector Reform Yielding Result Through Foreign Investment

In response to the investment drive of the federal government, US-based Seed Capital and Investment Company was in Abuja earlier in the week to see how it could partner with government to invest between $50 million and $50 billion in the Nigerian mining sector in the coming years. ABAH ADAH met with the team.

Overtures by some foreign investors who want to come and invest in the Nigerian mining sector in recent times is a sign that the campaign towards making the sector attractive to foreign investors by the federal government is beginning to yield the desired results.

Coming on board to commence its first term in office, the present administration launched its economic reform programme focused on diversifying the economy away from oil, which has been the sole economic pillar of the country, into mining and agriculture. And through the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) a roadmap became developed for the sector which seeks to derisk the solid minerals sector by addressing critical sectoral bottlenecks such as paucity of geoscience data, inadequate legislation, funding, security as well as environmental matters as a strategy towards attracting potential investors, especially foreign ones who might want to come in but shy away as a result of those factors. Hence several projects were embarked upon towards remedying the situation, one of which is the ongoing National Integrated Mineral Exploration Projects (NIMEP) which is costing the federal government about N15 billion, all in a bid to have bankable geoscience data that can guarantee investments.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD), Dr Abdulkadir Muazu, told potential mining investors at an Investment Round table held at the Africa Downunder 2019 Conference recently in Australia that based on the outcome of NIMEP in Which the federal government is investing a huge amount of money, investors will soon have reliable geoscience data that will assure gainful mining investment in the country.

He said although Nigeria is not yet recognised as a mining destination, the country is very keen and committed in becoming one, hence the launching of NIMEP to derisk the sector by unveiling accurate and bankable data that can guide investors in mining investments in Nigeria.

“We as a country recognise that we are not yet a mining destination, although we are committed to being one in no time.

“Yes, we have been involved in oil and gas for the last 50 years and it has been the mainstay of our economy but we have realised that we have potential in mining and are now opening our doors for anyone interested in mining to come and invest,” he said.

Meeting some investors with the Nigerian delegation at the Pacific Hotel, Perth, venue of the conference, he said Nigeria encourages those coming in to do mining business by pursuing reforms that are basic requirements for doing business through stable and transparent licensing regime.

It appears the dream of having investors come into the sector is now a reality. The return of the Russians recently to ask for opportunity to take up the Ajaokuta Steel Company and complete it for full operation attest to that.

The minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite assured the Russian delegation led by the Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, H. E. Alexey Shebarshir during a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja of government’s readiness to welcome any collaboration aimed at revitalising the steel complex to operate in full capacity.

Speaking earlier, the Ambassador said his country was ready to partner with Nigeria in resuscitating Ajaokuta Steel Company especially in the areas of rebuilding infrastructure and overhauling of the plant.

US-based Seed Capital and Investment Company was in Abuja, in Particular, the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) earlier in the week where the company it unfolded plans to invest in the Nigerian mining sector.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP at the end of a brief meeting with the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, the representative of the company, Mr Chawqi Alshaikhal expressed his company’s readiness to invest in the Nigerian mining sector between US$50 million and US$50 billion and even more in the coming years.

“The meeting was very successful and we glad. We are willing and ready to invest in this country, particularly the mining sector between US$50 million to US$50 billion and even more in the coming years. The process has begun, and according to the meeting today, our overture has received the nod of the Minister,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jose Consulting UK, Dr Martins Abhulimhen who introduced the investor in Nigeria said it was in line with the investment drive of the present administration in the mining sector that they at Jose Consulting UK decided to bring one of the first investors.

Dr Abhulimhen led the investor alongside a director of Jose Consulting, Prince Solomon Osiriamhe Etu.

“Based on our discussion, we have been told by the minister to identify the areas of interest, and he was able to unfold to us the guidelines and procedures for bringing investors into the country, and he made us to understand that the focus of the government is on creating jobs and lifting Nigerians out of poverty. Fortunate enough, the project our investor here is looking at is one can employ about 10, 000 youth.

“The volume of investment we are looking at is between US$50 million to US$50 billion, an more if necessary.

“We are to send a hard copy proposal document to them for approval, after which we can be able to proceed further.

“As regards the minerals we are going to be investing in, we will indicate that in the proposal we are to be sending to the ministry in the coming days,” Dr Abhulimhen said.

He said the investor is ready to do is to take up any abandoned project that needs revamping.

“We would want to know if there is need for us to take up the Ajaokuta steel project. Our investor is ready to go all the hug in revamping Ajaokuta; all we need is commitment and will on the part of government to further this. We are here to do business,” he noted.

Commenting, Prince Etu who also expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting said part of their aim was to promote the diversification agenda of the government, describing it as laudable.