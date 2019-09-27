National Security: CDS Charges Journalists To Be Patriotic

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Gabriel Olonisakin said the war against insecurity cannot be won without the support of the media and charged journalists to be Patriotic and put national interest first before other gains.

Gen Olonisakin stated this in his opening address at the one Day seminar for defence correspondents with the theme “Enhancing National Security and Cohesion through Responsible Media Reportage” in Abuja yesterday.

He said the media serves as a veritable tool for winning the hearts and minds of the citizens by propagating non kinetic measures to address security issues.

The CDS noted that in this era of increasing social platforms, the media is expected to report issues with high sense of social responsibility.

“ I am of the opinion that the current efforts of the military and other security agencies at tackling security challenges in the country cannot be fully successful without media support.

“It is therefore, pertinent that accurate reportage is prioritised while falsehood and inflammatory stories are reduced to the barest minimum and whenever possible, avoided,” he said

In a keynote address, the Director General National Orientation Agency (NOA) Dr Garba Abari said media houses must act responsibly in times of crises for national security interests.

He regretted that the Nigerian Media has been taking over by unwholesome practices where reports are written for profit motive.

Dr Abari urged media houses to report factual accounts of event and not folktales.

The DG also charged military information managers to ensure timely release of information to the press to avoid the spread of rumors.