BUSINESS
NNPC/Partners To Execute Agreement For 4 OMLs To Grow Reserves
To expeditiously grow the federal government’s revenue and in turn boost the nation’s reserve base, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) and Oando, have executed a novation agreement for Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 60,61, 62 and 63.
The group managing director of the NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, speaking on the significance of the novation agreement at the NNPC Towers, Wednesday in Abuja, said the agreement marked a significant milestone, with the promise to bring about an amicable end to all litigations, and arbitrations that have over the years inhibited the growth of those assets.
A release by NNPC acting group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Samson Makoji, said Mallam Kyari explained that the agreement signified the transfer of NNPC interest in those assets to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) which would open up the company to contributing to cash calls and further progress the growth of the partnership.
“The Federation divested its interest in the NNPC, NAOC joint ventures and that means we have transferred those interest to the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) in order to grow NPDC, to become a medium size Upstream company that the federation and the NNPC would be proud of,” Mallam Kyari informed. He added that the novation agreement offered NNPC partners the comfort that the NPDC would deliver on its responsibilities, stressing that the agreement would open a new chapter of business for NPDC and the entire partnership and create a new frontier for revenues for the companies as well as the nation at large.
MOST READ
Lagos To Host Year 2020 Global Citizens Festival — Sanwo-Olu
NULGE Commends Akeredolu For Not Tampering With LG Funds
UN Expert Urges South Africa To End Discrimination Against People With Albinism
Spain To Prioritise Investment In Nigeria
World Rabies Day: Ondo Govt To Mark Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
Returning Nigeria To January – December Budget Circle
MOST POPULAR
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Henrich Akomolafe Bags Peace Achievers Award
- HEALTH23 hours ago
Breast Cancer Becomes Major Concern For Fijian Women
- NEWS24 hours ago
Cancer: Travelling Abroad For Treatment Not Necessary – Dr. Momoh
- ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
Cindy Evicted From Bbnaija Season 4, Fans React
- NEWS20 hours ago
Boko Haram Explosion Kills 7 In Damaturu – Maiduguri Highway
- ENTERTAINMENT21 hours ago
9-year-old Double Amputee To Model At Paris Fashion Week
- WORLD23 hours ago
Prince Harry Retraces Mother’s Footsteps In Angola Landmine Area
- POLITICS19 hours ago
Kogi Central Supreme Council Of Elders Back Governor Bello’s Re-Election Bid