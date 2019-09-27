No To Another VAT Increase

Recently, the federal government approved the increase of Value Added Tax( VAT) from 5% to 7.5%.

Minister of finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed disclosed this to State House correspondents after the federal executive council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa ,Abuja.

According to her , this is important because the federal government only retains 15 percent of the VAT, while 85 percent is for the states and local government.

She, however said it is not going to be implemented immediately until the VAT act is reviewed.

Expectedly ,the move has drawn outrage from Nigerians who accused the government of being insensitive in view of the present economic realities.

However, the government ‘s spin doctors have regaled us with tales and statistics on how all our neigbours are paying more tax than Nigerians. Is it not funny that when it is convenient people always tell us we are paying less tax and less for petrol yet forget to mention the standard of living of Nigerians compared to those countries.

In my opinion increasing tax at this particular time is ill advised, counter productive and insensitive.

Granted, there is an urgent need to improve on our revenue but it should not be at the expense of the masses. No matter how the government or spin doctors want to put it,

an increase in tax will automatically translate to an increase in good and services. Even the akara and moi moi seller on the road will increase their prices .

The truth is, ordinary people who the government is expected to protect will feel the pinch . Like we all know, macro-economic arguments in favour of an increase are unlikely to divert the attention of the person in the street away from the fact that any such increase will translate into an immediate hike in the price of many goods and services.

Sincerely, the government should put into consideration the household budgets that are already stretched to breaking point will now have to find more rands for the same shopping list or find ways to economise.

I think they are creative ways of improving the revenue of the country. First we need to increase the tax payers net instead of increasing taxes.

It is pertinent to note that in 2018, only 19 million Nigerians paid tax. According to a World Bank report , Nigeria in the said year, had an economically active population put at 65 million . This is poor even by our own low standards.The government should vigorously increase the number of tax payers.

Secondly, the government needs to block leakages. Recall that the National Economic Council ( NEC) recently disclosed that Nigeria lost about $1.35 billion to oil theft in the first half of 2019, with at least 22.6 million barrels of oil reportedly stolen between January and July. Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki who heads a federal ad-hoc committee of NEC to check pipeline vandalism only recently revealed that the country risks losing up to $2.7 billion worth of oil within a year if the trend is not checked.

To put it into perspective, do you know what an extra $1.35bn will do to our economy? Disturbingly, this huge amount of money was lost to theft just in six months. Having realised that these monies are going into private pockets for now, it’s important that the menace of oil theft be tackled outrightly to safe the nation’s asset and national cake from being diverted into private pockets

There is no gainsaying that Nigeria’s economy is tethering on the edge. I strongly believe increasing the suffering of Nigerian in the name of revenue generation is satanic.

Furthermore, the national assembly should throw away the proposal when it gets to the legislature and like I previously contended, the government should put on their thinking cap and look for creative ways of increasing revenue .

Permit me to further advise that the federal government, instead of misleading Nigerians into believing that there was no other choice but to ask them to accept an increase in VAT, could have presented a very different tax policy.

More zero-rated VAT items should have been introduced and a higher rate of VAT should have been charged on luxury goods as such changes could have been tax-neutral.

In all honesty, the proposed tax measures are a step backwards in our attempt to advance towards a more equal and just society…