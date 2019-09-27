Connect with us
NSCDC Nabs Kidnap Kingpin In Borno 

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno State, has arrested a 45-year-old man, Ibrahim, suspected to be a kidnap kingpin in Biu Local Government Area Borno state.

The state Corps Commandant NSCDC, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, on Thursday made the disclosure to newsmen in Maiduguri.

Abdullahi said the suspect was arrested on Monday following a report by a resident, Isa Bello, about alleged abduction of his brother, Haruna Bello, at a hamlet in Biu.

He said that the suspect requested the victim’s family to pay N4 million ransom, to enable them to secure his release from captivity.

The commandant added that men of the command tracked the suspect and stormed his hideout, rescuing Bello and four other victims in the process.

The NSCDC Commandant said Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect has been terrorizing communities in Biu, and has been on the police wanted list.

He further stated that the command had already transferred the suspect to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

 

