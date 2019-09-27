NSE: Market Indices Extend Growth By 0.35%

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market indices ended trading on Friday with a growth of 0.35 per cent.

Specifically, the All-Share Index increased marginally by 95.19 points or 0.35 per cent to close at 27,675.04 against 27,579.85 achieved on Thursday.

Also, the market capitalisation which opened at N13.426 trillion rose by N46 trillion to close at N13.472 trillion.

An analysis of the price movement table shows that Seplat for the second consecutive day led the gainers’ chart, increasing by N50.60 to close at N556.60 per share.

Airtel Africa followed with a gain of N24.50 to close at N308, while Total garnered N10 to close at N120 per share.

Nestle added N8.50 to close at N1,345, while Lafarge Africa improved by N1 to close at N16 per share.

On the other hand, MTN Nigeria Communications recorded the highest loss, declining by N2 to close at N136 per share.

Cement Company of Northern Nigeria trailed with a loss of N1.65 to close at N14.95, while Dangote Cement dipped N1.30 to close at N150.70 per share.

Stanbic IBTC was down also by N1.30 to close at N38, while Guinness declined by 45k to close at N34 per share.

Further breakdown of the activity chart shows that Access Bank was the most active stock, exchanging 68.28 million shares worth N544.58 million.

Transcorp followed with an account of 24.99 million shares valued at N25.09 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank sold 22.12 million shares worth N613.13 million.

FBN Holdings accounted for 11.003 million shares valued at N59.91 million.

In all, investors traded a total of 187.29 million shares worth N2.13 billion in 2,942 deals.

This was against a turnover of 183.47 million shares valued at N2.93 billion achieved in 2,576 deals on Thursday. (NAN)