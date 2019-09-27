Ortom Appeals To British Govt To Support Ranching

Benue State governor Samuel Ortom has called on the British government to support ranching in Nigeria as the official method of animal husbandry, saying the nomadic system has become archaic and should be discarded.

The governor who made this known during a courtesy visit by British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, stated that while ranching is being practiced in developed countries, animals especially cattle compete for space on roads, schools and airports in Nigeria, a scenario he described as hostile to development.

He explained that attacks on Benue communities by militia herdsmen had inflicted deep pains on people and government of the state with thousands displaced and infrastructure destroyed.

Ortom also explained that 60 per cent of those who were staying in eight Internally Displaced Persons camps were children while 30 per cent were women.

“I am happy now because the entire country had keyed into ranching which people of the state adopted earlier as a lasting solution to farmers and herders crisis,” he said.

He pointed out that what the state is still grappling with is reconstruction of the destroyed infrastructure and the rehabilitation of the traumatized IDPs.

Governor Ortom further informed the British High Commissioner that his administration places high premium on women empowerment as well as provision of employment opportunities for youths.

Earlier, Laing said that she was in the state to get first hand information on the farmers and herders crisis and how the British government could intervene to ensure lasting peace in the state.

According to her, the British parliament had been following the development closely including alleged persecution of Christians in the country, even as she said the Britain would also assist in exploring the agricultural potentials of Benue State and others along the riverine areas.