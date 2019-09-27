NEWS
PDP Lampoons PMB Over UNGA Outing
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described what it called President Muhammadu Buhari’s off-the-point answer to questions at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) interactive session as “a further confirmation that he lacks the prerequisite education to hold office as President.”
The party stated in a statement that President Buhari’s off-the-point speech on climate change, as response to direct and simple question on his plan for the youth, confirms Mr. President’s personal inability to understand and effectively communicate in English language as required by Section 318 (iii) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
The national publicity secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, who signed the statement, further alleged that President Buhari’s failure to comprehend the question put to him and respond accordingly trashes his claims of attending education to school certificate level and possessing a WAEC certificate, and further brings to light the reasons for his inability to attach any educational certificate as required in INEC form CF001.
The party added that “it was obvious to all that because of President Buhari’s inability to understand and communicate in English language (as required by the constitution), he failed to distinguish the fact that the text already prepared for him by his handlers had no correlation with question put to him at the UN.
“Nigerians can now see why the Buhari administration has remained miserably incompetent, lacking in tact and desired capacity to manage the affairs of a nation as complex, demanding and multifarious like Nigeria.
“Moreover, it has also exposed why the Buhari Presidency overtly lacks the intellect and confidence to engage other world leaders, a situation that has led to the diminishing of the integrity of our nation in the international arena, in addition to the dearth in foreign direct investment under his watch.”
The PDP, however, cautioned the Presidency over its press statement in which “it poured insults on Nigerians for commenting on President Buhari’s embarrassing outing at the UN.
“Instead of insulting Nigerians, the Presidency should apologise to our citizens over the embarrassments constantly brought to our nation by President Buhari,” the statement added.
