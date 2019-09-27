NEWS
Pharmacists Offer Free Medical Services In Abuja Market
As part of activities to mark this year’s World Pharmacists Day, the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Abuja branch, has provided free medical services to people in Garki Ultramodern Market, Abuja.
The medical outreach covered free body weight check, height, blood pressure and eye checks.
The Chairman, PSN, Abuja branch, Pharm, Jelili Kilani, told journalists that the outreach was to remind the citizens of the importance of regular medical check up.
“Knowing the state of your health early will help to prevent a serious health issues in the future,” he said.
Also, Pharm. Peter Enemari, encouraged Nigerians to go for regular check up within six months and also to deworm regularly.
One of the beneficiaries, Amaka Eze, who is also the Admin Manager of Urban Shelter development of the Market, thanked PSN for the gesture, saying “most times, people are always busy and also lack of money prevent people from going for medical check up but PSN has brought it to their door step. It is a great opportunity which I will encourage everyone to partake in.”
MOST READ
Lagos To Host Year 2020 Global Citizens Festival — Sanwo-Olu
NULGE Commends Akeredolu For Not Tampering With LG Funds
UN Expert Urges South Africa To End Discrimination Against People With Albinism
Spain To Prioritise Investment In Nigeria
World Rabies Day: Ondo Govt To Mark Free Anti-Rabies Vaccination
Towards Curtailing Banditry In Zamfara
Returning Nigeria To January – December Budget Circle
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Boko Haram Explosion Kills 7 In Damaturu – Maiduguri Highway
- ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
9-year-old Double Amputee To Model At Paris Fashion Week
- WORLD23 hours ago
Prince Harry Retraces Mother’s Footsteps In Angola Landmine Area
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Kogi Central Supreme Council Of Elders Back Governor Bello’s Re-Election Bid
- NEWS24 hours ago
Malnutrition: Nigeria Needs N5b For Procurement Of RUTF – UNICEF
- WORLD22 hours ago
Germany Reports First-Ever Case Of West Nile Virus In Human
- FEATURES21 hours ago
Mining Sector Reform Yielding Result Through Foreign Investment
- NEWS22 hours ago
Police Arraign 3 Fake Prophets For Defrauding Woman