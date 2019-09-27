Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations

The Nigeria Police Force has opened Police Accountable Units across the stations in Abuja where citizens can go and lodge complains against any wrong doing by police officers.

Speaking at the launch of the units yesterday, the commissioner of Police, FCT, Bala Ciroma said these units were opened in order to hold police officers accountable if they commit any wrong.

The commissioner, who was represented by the DCP Finance and Administration, DCP Sola Okediji urged the public to always supply important information that would lead to the arrest of any unpleasant situations.

According to him,” The police are working for the masses and in turn, need the masses’ trust to carryout their duties. We follow up on our officers whenever they commit crimes and ensure that they are brought to book.

“ We urge you to always supply us with the necessary information that would lead to the arrest of any unpleasant situation.”

Also speaking, the provost officer in charge at the FCT command, SP Olisa Olisakwe said the FCT provost has handled and resolved 150 cases in less than one year.

While speaking on the need for the programme, which featured taxi drivers, market women and civil society organisations, the FCT police spokesperson, Anjuguri Manzah said that it was designed to help the public know what they are supposed to do when the need arises and how they can hold police officers responsible.

He explained that whenever anyone is not comfortable with the way a policeman handled his case, he or she could walk into these police accountable units and complain.