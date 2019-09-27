CRIME
Policeman In Court For Hiding Stolen Cow
A 39-year-old dismissed policeman, Augustine Imumorin, yesterday, appeared in a Karu Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly hiding a stolen cow.
The police charged the defendant, who resides in Karu, Abuja, with two counts of concealing a stolen property and impersonating a public servant.
The prosecution counsel, Vincent Osuji, told the court that the complainant, Abubakar Rabo, who resides in Karu site, Abuja, reported the matter at Karu Police Station, on August 18.
He alleged that the cow got missing while the complainant’s son was tending to his cow within Karu.
Osuji alleged that the defendant, knowingly helped to hide the stolen cow by one Joseph Ijoko.
He alleged that during police investigation, the defendant claimed to be a police officer, knowing he had been dismissed from the police force.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 319 and 132 of the penal code.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The judge, Sani Mohammed, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000, with one surety and adjourned the case until October 2 for hearing.
MOST READ
Bayelsa/Kogi Polls: The Candidates, Their Chances And The Odds
Robbers Attack Bank, Kill 1 Policeman In Ekiti
Policeman In Court For Hiding Stolen Cow
Curbing Death From Non-communicable Diseases: The Nigerian Burden
Police Open Accountable Units In Abuja Stations
AfriHeritage Canvasses For Gender Equality
PMB Lauds Bill Gates, Dangote For Service To Humanity
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Teachers’ Recruitment: Applicants Will Write Examination -Wike
- METRO18 hours ago
Housewife Drags Husband To Court For Allegedly Refusing To Pray
- NEWS19 hours ago
RTEAN Elects New National President
- BUSINESS19 hours ago
Stanbic IBTC Hosts 10th Edition Of West Africa Investors Conference
- HEALTH18 hours ago
Adamawa HIV/AIDS Prevalence Drops To 1.2 Percent – Official
- SPONSORED23 hours ago
BITCOIN BLACK FRIDAY OFFER: You Get 300% Bonus On Your First Deposit Or Investment Made Tomorrow Black Friday
- AGRICULTURE14 hours ago
CBN Empowers 1.1m Farmers Through Anchor Borrowers Programme
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Senate Plans Merger Of 700 Agencies